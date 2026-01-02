Eight Minnesota Wild Players Named to Rosters for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League (NHL) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, as selected by each National Association (German Ice Hockey Federation, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey). Minnesota Wild left-wing Matt Boldy (United States), defenseman Jonas Brodin (Sweden), center Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), defenseman Brock Faber (United States), goaltender Filip Gustavsson (Sweden), defenseman Quinn Hughes (United States), center Nico Sturm (Germany) and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (Sweden) will each represent their respective country.

Boldy, 24 (4/5/01), has recorded 47 points (25-22=47), six power-play goals (PPG), three game-winning goals (GWG), two shorthanded goals (SHG) a plus-16 rating and 135 shots while appearing in 41 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Milford, Mass., ranks T-2nd in the NHL in goals, T-5th in SHG and T-8th in points. Among American-born skaters, Boldy ranks first in points, goals and SHG, T-3rd in PPG, sixth in shots and T-7th in GWG.

For his career, Boldy owns 291 points (127-164=291), 33 PPG, 27 GWG, 1,001 shots and a plus-40 rating across 326 games through parts of five NHL seasons (2022-26). Since making his debut on Jan. 6, 2022, at Boston, he ranks first among Wild skaters in GWG and second in points and goals. Boldy has represented the United States at multiple international competitions, most recently at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off where he posted three points (1-2=3) in four games played. He also participated in the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, 2021 IIHF World Junior Classic and the 2022 and 2024 IIHF World Championships. He was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (12th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Brodin, 32 (7/12/93), owns 12 points (3-9=12), 33 shots, 79 blocked shots (third on the team) and a plus-15 rating in 36 appearances for the Wild this season. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, ranks second among all Swedish-born skaters in blocked shots and T-2nd in plus/minus rating.

For his career, Brodin has posted 272 points (61-211=272), 1,170 shots, 1,570 blocked shots and a plus-118 rating in 889 games across 14 NHL seasons (2012-26), all with Minnesota. He ranks second in franchise history in plus/minus rating, blocked shots and total time on ice (19,718:08) and third in games played. He has participated in multiple international competitions for Sweden, including the 2010 and 2011 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championships, the 2011 and 2012 IIHF World Junior Championships, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2012, 2017, 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships.

Eriksson Ek, 28 (1/29/97), has notched 29 points (10-19=29), 118 shots and a plus-11 rating in 41 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, ranks fourth on the Wild in points, goals and assists and leads all NHL skaters in face-offs taken (866) and is fourth in face-offs won (428). Among Swedish-born skaters, Eriksson Ek ranks fifth in plus-minus rating, T-7th in assists and T-10th in points and goals.

For his career, Eriksson Ek has tallied 328 points (146-182=328), 44 PPG, 21 GWG, 1,466 shots and a plus-77 rating in 585 games through parts of 10 NHL seasons (2016-26), all with Minnesota. Since making his NHL debut on Oct. 22, 2016, at New Jersey, Eriksson Ek leads Wild skaters in shots while ranking second in goals and PPG and third in points. He has represented Sweden at multiple international competitions, most recently recording two points (1-1=2) in three games at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He also recorded nine points (7-2=9) in 10 games at the 2024 IIHF World Championship ranking second among tournament skaters in goals. Prior to that, he skated in the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship, the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2017 and 2024 IIHF World Championships. Eriksson Ek was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Faber, 23 (8/22/02), has recorded 21 points (8-13=21), seven power-play points (0-7=7), 85 shots, 88 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating while skating in 41 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound native of Maple Grove, Minn., ranks fifth on the team in points, T-5th in assists and power-play points and T-6th in goals. His blocked shot total ranks ninth among all NHL skaters.

For his career, Faber has skated in 203 games and posted 97 points (26-71=97), 33 power-play points (5-28=33), 346 shots, 362 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through parts of four NHL seasons (2022-26). He ranks T-5th among NHL defensemen with 25:06 in TOI/game since the start of the 2023-24 season. This marks the second time Faber will compete in the Winter Olympics, doing so in 2022 where he posted one assist in four games. He has also represented the United States at multiple international competitions, including the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2022 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships. He was acquired by Minnesota from the Los Angeles Kings along with a first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft (Liam Ohgren) in exchange for Kevin Fiala on June 29, 2022.

Gustavsson, 27, (6/7/1998), owns a 13-8-4 record with a 2.47 goals-against average (GAA), a .912 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts, which ranks T-2nd in the NHL. With his 26-save shutout against St. Louis in the season opener on Oct. 9, Gustavsson became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in multiple season-opening games (Oct. 23, 2023 vs. Florida). Since joining the Wild at the start of the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-3, 197-pound native of Skelleftea, Sweden, has posted a 86-54-21 record in 167 games (163 starts) and ranks third in the NHL with a .914 SV%, T-4th with 14 shutouts and sixth with a 2.57 GAA.

For his career, Gustavsson has recorded a 96-67-24 record, a 2.64 GAA, a .912 SV% and 14 shutouts in 194 games (186 starts) in parts of six seasons (2020-2026) with the Ottawa Senators (2020-22) and Minnesota (2022-26). He ranks fourth all-time among Wild goaltenders in wins and shutouts. He has represented Sweden at multiple international competitions, including the 2024 IIHF World Championship where he posted a 6-1-0 record with a 2.13 GAA and .903 SV%. Gustavsson also participated in the 2016 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship, the 2017 IIHF World Championship and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He was acquired by Minnesota from Ottawa in exchange for Cam Talbot on July 12, 2022.

Hughes, 26 (10/14/99), owns 30 points (3-27=30), 15 power-play points (2-13=15), 91 shots and 42 blocked shots while averaging a league-high 27:26 of time-on-ice (TOI) across 35 games with Vancouver and Minnesota this season. For his career, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Orlando, Fla., has skated in 468 games and recorded 439 points (62-377=439), 193 power-play points (16-177=193), 1,016 shots, 381 blocked shots and a 24:36 TOI average across eight NHL seasons (2018-2026) with Vancouver and Minnesota. Since making his NHL debut on March 28, 2019 vs. Los Angeles, Hughes leads all NHL defensemen in assists and power-play points and ranks second among blueliners in points.

Hughes has represented the United States in numerous international tournaments, including the 2017 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2018 and 2019 IIHF Men’s World Championships. He was acquired by Minnesota from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren, Marco Rossi and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Sturm, 30 (5/3/95), has tallied six points (2-4=6), two PIM and 20 shots in 19 games with Minnesota season. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound native of Augsburg, Germany, missed the first 22 games of the season due to an upper-body injury suffered in training camp. For his career, Sturm has tallied 98 points (48-50=98), four GWG, 441 shots on goal and owns a 56.2 FO% in 350 career games over a span of eight seasons with Minnesota (2018-22, 2025-26), Colorado (2021-22), San Jose (2022-25) and Florida (2024-25). He also has five points (2-3=5) and 19 shots in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games and has won two Stanley Cups (Colorado, 2022; Florida, 2025).

He has represented Germany in the following international tournaments: 2013 U18 International Junior Games, 2014 and 2015 U20 International Junior Games, 2015 World Junior Classic and the 2023 and 2024 World Championships. He ranked T-1st in goals (six) and T-3rd in points (6-2=8) on team Germany at the 2023 World Championship, helping lead them to a silver medal. Sturm signed a two-year contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2025

Wallstedt, 23, (11/14/2002), owns a 11-2-3 record with a 2.21 GAA, a .928 SV% and five shutouts in 16 starts with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, ranks first in the NHL in SV% and shutouts and is third in GAA. Wallstedt was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November after posting a 6-0-0 record, a 1.14 GAA, a .967 SV% and three shutouts. He became the second player in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Brock Faber who was named Rookie of the Month in January 2024. With his 33-save shutout at Edmonton on Dec. 2, Wallstedt required the second-fewest games played (15) in NHL history to reach five shutouts (Frank Brimsek, nine GP on 12/18/38). Wallstedt recorded his 10th win of the season with a 27-save performance at Columbus on Dec. 18, becoming the fastest goaltender to reach 10 wins in a season, doing so in 13 games played.

For his career, Wallstedt owns a 13-5-3 record with a 2.49 GAA, a .911 SV% and five shutouts in 21 career games over a span of three seasons with Minnesota (2023-26). He has represented Sweden at multiple international competitions, most recently at the 2023 IIHF World Championship where he went 3-0-0 with a 0.67 GAA, a .947 SV% and one shutout. He ranked T-1st among all goaltenders in GAA, T-4th in wins and was fifth in SV%. He also participated in the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship, the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 World Championship. He was on team Sweden for the 2018 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship but did not appear in a game. Wallstedt was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin Feb. 11 . The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.