Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Michael McCarron to Six-year Contract

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By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Michael McCarron to a six-year, $20 million contract ($3.33 million average annual value) that begins in the 2026-27 season and goes through the 2031-32 season.

McCarron, 31 (3/7/1995), skated in 20 regular-season games for Minnesota this season after being acquired from Nashville on March 3, recording five points (3-2=5), 20 penalty minutes (PIM), 23 shots on goal, 40 hits and winning 94-of-183 face offs taken (51.4 pct.). For the season, the 6-foot-6, 232-pound native of Grosse Point, Mich., skated in 79 games for the Predators and Wild and tallied 17 points (8-9=17), 93 PIM, and won 522-of-994 face offs taken (52.5 pct.) while setting career-high marks with 109 shots on goal, 205 hits, 77 blocked shots and 14:02 in TOI/game. McCarron also skated in all 11 games for the Wild during 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, notching four points (2-2=4), 14 shots on goal and 27 hits while leading the team with 14 blocked shots and ranking second with a 54.5 face off percentage (90-of-165).

McCarron has played in 381 career games across parts of nine NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2015-18), Nashville (2020-26) and Minnesota (2026), totaling 79 points (36-43=79), 515 PIM, 463 shots on goal and 884 hits. He has skated in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games in four postseason appearances (2017, 2022, 2024, 2026), recording four points (2-2=4), 26 shots on goal and 40 hits. McCarron also collected two points (1-1=2) and 15 shots on goal to help the United States win the Gold Medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

McCarron has collected 141 points (58-83=141) in 262 games in parts of seven seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), spending time with the St. John’s IceCaps (2015-17), Laval Rocket (2017-20) and Milwaukee Admirals (2019-23). He posted seven points (4-3=7) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games across two postseason appearances with Milwaukee (2023) and St. John’s (2017). Prior to his professional career, McCarron spent two seasons (2013-15) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), winning the 2015 Memorial Cup and OHL championship with the Oshawa Generals, and was named to the 2015 Memorial Cup All-Star Team. McCarron was originally selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

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