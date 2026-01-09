Game Recap: Wild 3, Kraken 2 (OT)

Minnesota coach John Hynes said: “I thought it was a battle of goaltending tonight. I thought their guy made a lot of big saves, key saves for them. I thought we had a lot of heat on him, and I thought when they got their opportunities, [Jesper Wallstedt] stood tall.”

Faber had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild (26-11-8), who had lost two straight (0-1-1) and ended their season-long seven-game road trip 4-1-2. Kaprizov had two assists, and Wallstedt made 26 saves.

“I don’t think it was frustrating [that we gave up the lead] at all,” Faber said. “That happens. ... We got the two points in the end. Shutouts are hard in this League, and especially when [you have] two power plays in a row, it’s hard to find momentum after that. I thought we had 1,000 chances in the third, too.”

Adam Larsson and Matty Beniers scored in the third period, and Vince Dunn had two assists for the Kraken (20-14-8), who had won four in a row but extended their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Grubauer made 31 saves.

“[The game] was contested, there’s no question,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We knew it would be. I thought both goaltenders played well. We certainly had our opportunities, they had their opportunities, so it was a pretty good hockey game overall.

“I thought we started to really play with about seven or eight minutes left in the second period, where we started to create some zone time. We did a really good job there, and I thought it carried over to the third. Give our guys credit, they did a great job to come back, and it’s a huge point for us.”

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the first period with a wrist shot from just above the right circle under Grubauer's glove.

“The first period was awful, and our execution was probably the biggest part of that,” Dunn said. “It’s just tough when you’re chasing the game a little bit to start.”