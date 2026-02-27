Team USA Hockey Olympic Gold Medalists Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes to Appear Together on 'The Tonight Show'

- Fresh off their unforgettable gold‑medal victories, Team USA’s hockey stars are heading to late night! Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes will join “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, March 2 for a sit‑down interview.
- Both the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams defeated Canada in overtime in dramatic fashion at the recently concluded Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to take home gold.
- The episode will also feature guests Nicole Kidman, Luke Thompson and a cooking demo by Chef Mario Carbone.
- "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs 10:35 p.m. CT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.
- From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.