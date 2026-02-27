SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- The Minnesota Wild made its way West last night, heading to Salt Lake City to challenge the Mammoth after defeating the Avalanche 5-2 in Denver on Thursday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Mammoth
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- TV: KSTP-TV
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Mammoth
Wild Record: 34-14-10
Mammoth Record: 30-24-4
2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 1-4-0 (1-1-0 at Utah)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
UTA
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
15.8%
|
25.6%
|
Penalty Kill
|
78.9%
|
77.6%
|
Faceoff
|
49.3%
|
46.1%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.19
|
3.34
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.78
|
2.85
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Mammoth
Utah opened the season series with a 6-2 win at Grand Casino Arena (10/25).
LW Marcus Johansson (2-0=2) scored both of the Wild’s goals. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota.
C Logan Cooley (2-1=3) and D John Marino (1-2=3) led the Mammoth with three points each. C Nick Schmaltz (2-0=2) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0- 2=2) each posted multi-point efforts. G Karel Vejmelka saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the win for Utah.
Wild Leaders Against Mammoth
- Johansson leads Minnesota with five points (3-2=5) in four career games vs. Utah
- D Quinn Hughes (1-2=3 in three games) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3 in four games) each own three points
- LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2 in five games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (0-2=2 in three games) each have two points
Mammoth Leaders Against Wild
- RW Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring against Minnesota with 29 points (14-15=29) in 32 career games
- Schmaltz owns 24 points (6-18=24) in 35 matches
- Sergachev has 14 points (1-13=14) in 14 games
- C Barrett Hayton has 12 points (5-7=12) in 14 games
Recent Transactions
|
2/25/26
|
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
|
2/24/26
|
Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
|
2/22/26
|
Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
|
2/21/26
|
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
|
2/20/26
|
Reassigned D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
Connections
- D Ian Cole collected eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with the Wild in 2020-21
- Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022-23)
- C Jack McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
- D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
Fast Facts
- Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah native to appear in a NHL game as a goaltender
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.