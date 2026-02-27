Game Preview: Wild at Mammoth

This Season on Wild vs. Mammoth

Utah opened the season series with a 6-2 win at Grand Casino Arena (10/25).

LW Marcus Johansson (2-0=2) scored both of the Wild’s goals. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota.

C Logan Cooley (2-1=3) and D John Marino (1-2=3) led the Mammoth with three points each. C Nick Schmaltz (2-0=2) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0- 2=2) each posted multi-point efforts. G Karel Vejmelka saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the win for Utah.