Game Preview: Wild at Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- The Minnesota Wild made its way West last night, heading to Salt Lake City to challenge the Mammoth after defeating the Avalanche 5-2 in Denver on Thursday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 34-14-10

Mammoth Record: 30-24-4

2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 1-4-0 (1-1-0 at Utah)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
UTA
MIN
Power Play
15.8%
25.6%
Penalty Kill
78.9%
77.6%
Faceoff
49.3%
46.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.19
3.34
Goals Against / Games Played
2.78
2.85

Last Time Out

MIN at COL | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Mammoth

Utah opened the season series with a 6-2 win at Grand Casino Arena (10/25).

LW Marcus Johansson (2-0=2) scored both of the Wild’s goals. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota.

C Logan Cooley (2-1=3) and D John Marino (1-2=3) led the Mammoth with three points each. C Nick Schmaltz (2-0=2) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0- 2=2) each posted multi-point efforts. G Karel Vejmelka saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the win for Utah.

Wild Leaders Against Mammoth

  • Johansson leads Minnesota with five points (3-2=5) in four career games vs. Utah
  • D Quinn Hughes (1-2=3 in three games) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3 in four games) each own three points
  • LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2 in five games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (0-2=2 in three games) each have two points

Mammoth Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring against Minnesota with 29 points (14-15=29) in 32 career games
  • Schmaltz owns 24 points (6-18=24) in 35 matches
  • Sergachev has 14 points (1-13=14) in 14 games
  • C Barrett Hayton has 12 points (5-7=12) in 14 games

Recent Transactions

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

2/21/26

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

2/20/26

Reassigned D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower body (11 games missed)

Connections

  • D Ian Cole collected eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with the Wild in 2020-21
  • Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022-23)
  • C Jack McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
  • D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)

Fast Facts

  • Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah native to appear in a NHL game as a goaltender

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

2.27 MIN at UTA Game Notes
- 0.5 MB
Download 2.27 MIN at UTA Game Notes

