Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Changes to Charitable Gambling Initiatives

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, today announced that is has been granted a charitable gambling license from the State of Minnesota. Beginning March 1, 2026, when the Minnesota Wild hosts the St. Louis Blues at 4 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena, fans can expect the following changes to the Minnesota Wild Foundation charitable gambling initiatives:

The Minnesota Wild Foundation will be the sole beneficiary of proceeds generated through these activities.

Net proceeds from charitable gambling activities will directly support the Wild Foundation’s grant program supporting community hockey and children’s medical related causes.

Participants in the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split the Pot Raffle will now be eligible to win up to $50,000 per night , subject to applicable prize limits and game rules.

, subject to applicable prize limits and game rules. In accordance with state regulations, fans will now have the option to use debit cards, in addition to cash, to make charitable gambling purchases at Minnesota Wild events.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation is also eagerly working on plans to expand its fund-generating programing by adding Pull Tab sales, expected to launch later this season for Wild games at Grand Casino Arena.

“These enhancements to our charitable gambling program will allow us to increase fan engagement, build in-game excitement, responsibly grow revenue, and expand the Foundation’s reach, allowing us to make a greater impact throughout the State of Hockey," said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Since the Minnesota Wild became the first professional sports team in Minnesota to introduce a Split the Pot raffle during the 2010-11 NHL season, the Minnesota Wild Foundation has raised over $8.9 million for hockey-related and children's medical causes and is the first professional team foundation in Minnesota to acquire a charitable gambling license.

The 2025–2026 Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grant application window, supporting programs that Skate It Forward by growing the game and expanding access and opportunities across the State of Hockey, is currently open. Apply today and help the Minnesota Wild Foundation continue to build a stronger, more inclusive future for community hockey in Minnesota. Grant applications can be submitted via online application only now until March 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. CST. Visit www.wild.com/grants for information about criteria, eligibility and to apply.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA WILD FOUNDATION

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.9 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, tax ID #90-0518400. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

