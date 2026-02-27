Game Recap: Wild 5, Avs 2

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two power-play goals, Quinn Hughes had an assist to extend his point and assist streaks to 11 games, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild (35-14-10), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games.

“The focus today really was just, I think, coming in after the break,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “First time we're all together as a group, obviously, with the guys coming back, and we knew we're playing a good opponent. But it's not about that. It's about coming back together as a group and trying to establish a strong game and get ourselves back collectively clicking as a group. And I thought, for the most part, I think the guys did a really good job of that.”

Gustavsson, who became ill during the course of the game, was replaced at 18:56 of the third period by Jesper Wallstedt, who allowed one goal on two shots in 1:04 of relief.

“I think it came up really later, like even in between periods,” Hynes said. “We didn't know. I think it just came on maybe late, mid-to-late in the third period. Obviously, he came up with some big saves for us throughout the game, and then later in the game, obviously, playing through the illness. So, it was a gutsy effort by him.”

Martin Necas scored twice, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (38-10-9), who had won three of four, including a 4-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves.

“We took six [penalties]. Six is too many, especially against a power play like theirs, right? And, yeah, I thought the PK did an OK job,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think you have to expect to play your best hockey game in order to beat a team like Minny [or] Dallas, amongst others, and I didn't think we were at our best tonight. Again, there were some things I liked, but probably too much I didn't like, and one of them was the discipline and the penalties we took."

Eriksson Ek scored on the power play to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:48 of the second period. He located the rebound of Boldy’s initial shot off the right pad of Blackwood and snapped it into the open net.

“The power play was a big difference, obviously, to get us on the board early,” Hynes said. “So that's a good step coming out of the break where your special teams have a good night for you. I think that's also something that you can build positively on as well.”