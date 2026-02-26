DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to the ice, facing off against the Colorado Avalanche fresh off the Olympic break.
Game Preview: Wild at Avs
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Avs
Wild Record: 34-14-10
Avalanche Record: 37-9-9
2025-26 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 62-56-13 (27-29-8 at Colorado)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
COL
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
15.1%
|
25.4%
|
Penalty Kill
|
84.7%
|
77.2%
|
Faceoff
|
51.1%
|
46.4%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.84
|
3.31
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.42
|
2.86
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Avalanche
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28) before Colorado earned a 5-1 win in St. Paul in the second meeting (12/21).
LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=2) in the series. C Ryan Hartman has two points (1-1=2). G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1-0 with a 2.91 GAA and a 927 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.
C Nathan MacKinnon (3-1=4) and D Cale Makar (1-3=4) lead the Avalanche with four points each in the season series. LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-2=3) and C Brock Nelson (1-2=3) each own three points. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37-of-39 shots faced for Colorado in the first game. G Mackenzie Blackwood saved 28-of-29 shots faced to earn the win for the Avalanche in the second game.
Wild Leaders Against Avalanche
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 48 career games against Colorado
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 33 points (7-26=33) in 36 matches
- LW Kirill Kaprizov has 23 points (14-9=23) in 20 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 20 points (5-15=20) in 63 games
Avs Leaders Against Wild
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 67 points (26-41=67) in 53 career games against Minnesota
- Landeskog owns 45 points (21-24=45) in 51 games
- D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 47 games
- Makar has 23 points (6-20=26) in 27 games
Recent Transactions
|
2/25/26
|
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
|
2/24/26
|
Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
|
2/22/26
|
Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
|
2/21/26
|
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
|
2/20/26
|
Reassigned D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower body (10 games missed)
Marcus Foligno: illness (two games missed)
Jesper Wallstedt: illness (two games missed)
Connections
- LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
- C Nico Sturm collected three assists in 21 games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup with two assists in 13 games during the team’s 2022 postseason run
- Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
- Nelson is from Warroad
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won three of its last five meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
- The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 137 overall points and 62 overall wins ranks second
- Minnesota’s 27 all-time wins in Denver is tied for the franchise’s second-highest road mark against a single opponent
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.