Game Preview: Wild at Avs

This Season on Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28) before Colorado earned a 5-1 win in St. Paul in the second meeting (12/21).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=2) in the series. C Ryan Hartman has two points (1-1=2). G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1-0 with a 2.91 GAA and a 927 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.

C Nathan MacKinnon (3-1=4) and D Cale Makar (1-3=4) lead the Avalanche with four points each in the season series. LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-2=3) and C Brock Nelson (1-2=3) each own three points. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37-of-39 shots faced for Colorado in the first game. G Mackenzie Blackwood saved 28-of-29 shots faced to earn the win for the Avalanche in the second game.