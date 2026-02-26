DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the ice and your screens tonight, hitting the ice in Denver to challenge the league-leading Avalanche at Ball Arena. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Avs
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, February 26th at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Avs