Projected Lineup: Wild at Avs

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_022626
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the ice and your screens tonight, hitting the ice in Denver to challenge the league-leading Avalanche at Ball Arena. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

