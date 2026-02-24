Minnesota Wild to hold Diversified Hockey Celebration on Sunday, March 1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced details of a Diversified Hockey Celebration on Sunday, March 1, when it hosts the St. Louis Blues at 4 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena on FanDuel Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.

Minnesota Diversified Hockey enables athletes to participate with other skaters with similar interests and abilities in the disciplines of: Blind Hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey, Special Hockey, Sled Hockey, and Warrior Hockey. Each of these programs incorporate elements that are unlike the typical sport of hockey, but at their core, they are designed to ensure hockey truly is for everybody.

The Wild will dedicate several elements of its game to various Diversified Hockey organizations that provide opportunities for as many people as possible to play hockey:

Brady Hadfield of Minnesota Blind Hockey will deliver the "Let's Play Hockey!" call

of Minnesota Blind Hockey will deliver the "Let's Play Hockey!" call Lauren Christie from St. Cloud Blizzard Sled Hockey will be the game's Flag Bearer

from St. Cloud Blizzard Sled Hockey will be the game's Flag Bearer Joe Meinhardt , a United States Army Veteran and President of the Minnesota Warriors St. Cloud Region, will serve as the Cub Community Hero

, a United States Army Veteran and President of the Minnesota Warriors St. Cloud Region, will serve as the Cub Community Hero Vietnam War veteran Tom Aydt of the United States Marines will serve as the Guardian of the Game

of the United States Marines will serve as the Guardian of the Game An American sign language interpreter will perform during the National Anthem

Deaf / Hard of Hearing Hockey will take the ice during the first intermission, and Special Hockey will take the ice in the second intermission

Diversified Hockey players will be selling game programs and receive a $1,500 Minnesota Wild grant to benefit their respective programs.

The pregame Fist Bump Tunnel, Bench Buddies, and some Zamboni rides will also be filled by Diversified Players

The following groups will have information tables throughout the concourse:

Minnesota Wild Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey

Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey

Minnesota Warriors Hockey

Minnesota Wild Sled Hockey

Minnesota Wild Special Hockey

Hendrickson Foundation

Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.