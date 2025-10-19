PHILADELPHIA -- Noah Cates scored with 2:23 remaining in overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Game Recap: Flyers 2, Wild 1 (OT)
Forward wins it at 2:37 after Tippett ties it early in 3rd for Philadelphia
Cates scored the winner on a shot from the hash marks after taking a pass from Tyson Foerster as they crossed through the offensive zone.
"I had that shot two or three times," Cates said. "Hit his knob once, low blocker the other time. So I just stuck with it. Just happy we stuck with it, I stuck with it, and just found the back of the net there in overtime."
Owen Tippett scored the tying goal early in the third period for the Flyers (2-2-1). Dan Vladar made 15 saves.
"We knew we were in the game all along," Tippett said. "Low-event game, low-shot game. Just waiting for one to break through. I think we did a good job with staying up on the bench and waiting for opportunities."
Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Wild (2-3-1), who have lost three in a row, including 5-1 at the Washington Capitals on Friday. Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves.
"Trying to play our best game every night," Tarasenko said. "It's not like we come and don't want to play ... we have to work on staying on the same program for all 60 minutes."
Tarasenko gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 1:55 of the second period. The forward made a play to hold a bouncing puck in at the blue line and then dumped it into the slot. Marco Rossi corralled the loose puck, and as he was skating backwards toward the corner on the left side, passed it back to Tarasenko who found open ice in the circle and beat Vladar with a one-timer.
The goal was upheld after the Flyers challenged for offside.
"It's nice to score goals, but it's nicer to do it when the team gets a good result in the end," Tarasenko said.
It was his first goal in six games with the Wild; the 33-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on June 30.
"You can tell he's shot a lot of pucks in his days," Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said. "He's a big, strong guy, and we're hoping that he can get more chances like that."
Tippett tied it 1-1 at 7:10 of the third. The forward missed the net with a shot, but Wallstedt couldn't control the rebound off the end boards. Tippett tipped it away from him, and from behind net banked a shot off Wallstedt's skate and in.
It was his third goal in five games this season; last season it took him 14 games to score that many.
"I've said it since the start of (training) camp, coming in with a clear mind after maybe not the start I wanted last year," he said. "Clean slate and just going game by game."
Tippett played a season-high 18:39, including most of the third period on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. He also had a season-best five shots on goal.
"He's giving us some energy," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "He's been our most dynamic, driving-play guy. ... It seems like when I moved him around, he helped whoever he was playing with."
NOTES: Tarasenko is the fourth active player to score for at least six teams in a span of four seasons (also St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, Red Wings). The other players are Anthony Beauvillier (six teams from 2022-26 and from 2021-25), Vladislav Namestnikov (six teams, 2019-23) and Marcus Johansson (six teams, 2018-22). ... Trevor Zegras had an assist on Tippett's goal to extend his point streak to four games (four assists). ... Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin's assist on Tarasenko's goal was his 203rd, moving him past Andrew Brunette for ninth all-time for Minnesota. ... Minnesota forward Matt Boldy had his season-opening five-game point streak (four goals, five assists) end. ... Forward Tyler Pitlick, recalled by the Wild from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday, had four hits in 7:29 of ice time in his first NHL game since Feb. 9, 2024. ... The Wild played without defenseman Zach Bogosian, who is day to day because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Capitals on Friday.