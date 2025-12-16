Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Capitals

ProjectedLineup_092325_1920x1080_121625
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, inviting the Washington Capitals for battle after crushing the Bruins 6-2 on Sunday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 28 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon

26 Matt Kiersted - 55 David Jiříček

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

