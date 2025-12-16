Game Preview: Wild vs. Capitals

This Season on Wild vs. Capitals

Washington won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Capital One Arena (10/17).

LW Marcus Johansson scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and D Jake Middleton. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 40-of-45 shots faced for Minnesota.

C Dylan Strome led the Capitals with four points (2-2=4). D Martin Fehervary (0-2=2), LW Alex Ovechkin (1-1=2) and RW Tom Wilson (1-1=2) also posted multi-point games. G Logan Thompson saved 13-of-14 shots faced to earn the win for Washington.