SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is fresh off a 6-2 win over the Bruins, and heating up on a four-game win streak, heading into tonight's match against the Washington Capitals.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Capitals
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, December 16th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Caps
Wild Record: 19-9-5
Capitals Record: 18-10-4
2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 17-14-3 (11-5-1 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
WSH
MIN
Power Play
16.0%
23.0%
Penalty Kill
75.5%
78.5%
Faceoff
48.1%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.31
2.91
Goals Against / Games Played
2.47
2.61
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Capitals
Washington won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Capital One Arena (10/17).
LW Marcus Johansson scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and D Jake Middleton. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 40-of-45 shots faced for Minnesota.
C Dylan Strome led the Capitals with four points (2-2=4). D Martin Fehervary (0-2=2), LW Alex Ovechkin (1-1=2) and RW Tom Wilson (1-1=2) also posted multi-point games. G Logan Thompson saved 13-of-14 shots faced to earn the win for Washington.
Wild Leaders Against Capitals
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 17 points (10-7=17) in 21 career games vs. Washington
- D Quinn Hughes owns 15 points (3-12=15) in 11 games
- Johansson has 13 points (5-8=13) in 15 contests
- D Zach Bogosian (3-9=12 in 38 games), LW Marcus Foligno (4-8=12 in 28 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (3-9=12 in 32 games) each own 12 career points against the Capitals
Caps Leaders Against Wild
- Ovechkin leads Washington with 38 points (20-18=38) in 24 career games against Minnesota
- D Jakob Chychrun owns 14 points (10- 4=14) in 26 games
- C Dylan Strome has 13 points (4-9=13) in 14 games
Recent Transactions
12/13/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
12/12/25
Acquired D Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for F Marco Rossi, F Liam Ohgren, D Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa
12/11/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
Placed D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello on Injured Reserve
12/7/25
Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
12/1/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: upper body (two games missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (nine games missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (11 games missed)
Jake Middleton: upper body (three games missed)
Mats Zuccarello: upper body (three games missed)
Connections
- Johansson was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft and collected 324 points (118-206=324) in 579 games in parts of nine seasons with the Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23)
- C Nic Dowd played four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-14)
- RW Brandon Duhaime was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and recorded 40 points (20-20=40) in 211 games with the Wild (2021-24)
- Lindgren is from Lakeville and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2013-16)
- D Declan Chisholm collected 20 points (5- 15=20) in 95 games in two seasons (2023-25) with Minnesota
- RW Nicolas Aubé-Kubel tallied 28 points (10-18=28) in 107 games in parts of two seasons with Washington (2022-24), including three Stanley Cup Playoff contests
Fast Facts
- Minnesota earned a point in eight consecutive games (7-0-1, 1/8/22 - 3/27/25) vs. Washington prior to the Capital’s win on 10/17/25
- Minnesota’s series sweep in 2024-25 marked the fourth time in franchise history the Wild has won two games against Washington in the same season (also 2002-03, 2021-22, 2022-23)
- Minnesota has won four consecutive contests (4-0-0) played at Grand Casino Arena since 1/8/22
- Ovechkin netted three PPG on March 28, 2017, the most ever by a Wild opponent in a single game
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.