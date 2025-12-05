Brad Bombardir, Antti Laaksonen, Richard Park and Wes Walz to Attend Minnesota Wild 25th Anniversary Celebration Night on Dec. 21

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced former players Brad Bombardir, Antti Laaksonen, Richard Park and Wes Walz will attend the team’s 25th anniversary celebration night on Sunday, Dec. 21 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. Fans who purchase a special 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket will receive a Jared Spurgeon bobblehead and have the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion and be able to get an autograph from Bombardir, Laaksonen, Park and Walz.

Tickets for the limited edition 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket pack and autograph opportunity on Dec. 21 can be purchased here.

As part of the celebration night, the Wild will wear its 25th anniversary jersey. Paying homage to the team’s inaugural season, the special 25th anniversary jersey features the iconic Wild logo, original Wild script and font, and gold accents on the white sweater. The jersey is available for purchase at the Hockey Lodge and online at shop.nhl.com.

In addition, Minnesota Wild:25 Years in the State of Hockey, a book written by renowned author Bob Showers, is available for purchase here.