Game Preview: Wild at Canucks

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

VANCOUVER, BC. -- The Wild heads West tonight, venturing to the coast to face off against the Canucks in Vancouver, following a tough 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday night. The loss to Calgary snapped the Wild's twelve-game point streak and tonight the Wild look to recover and triumph over the Canucks.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 15-8-5

Canucks Record: 10-14-3

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 53-39-15 (22-21-9 at Vancouver)

Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
20.7%
22.4%
Penalty Kill
72.0%
80.3%
Faceoff
47.3%
47.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
2.71
Goals Against / Games Played
3.63
2.68

Last Time Out

MIN at CGY | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Canucks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in St. Paul (11/1).

RW Vladimir Tarasenko led the Wild with three points (1-2=3). D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) and C Vinnie Hinostroza (1- 1=2) each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 26-of-28 shots to earn the victory for the Wild.

LW Drew O’Connor scored both of Vancouver’s goals. C Autu Raty collected two assists (0-2=2). G Thatcher Demko stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Canucks.

Wild Leaders Against Canucks

  • Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 32 points (13-19=32) in 32 games against Vancouver
  • RW Mats Zuccarello has 28 points (10-18=28) in 25 career contests
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 44 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 18 points (9-9=18) in 12 contests

Canucks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Evander Kane leads Vancouver with 22 points (13- 9=22) in 34 career games against Minnesota
  • C Elias Pettersson owns 12 points (7-5=12) in 17 games
  • RW Brock Boesser (3-8=11 in 20 games) and D Quinn Hughes (1-10=11 in 14 games) have 11 points each

Recent Transactions

12/1/25

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

11/29/25

Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve

Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

11/28/25

Activated F Ryan Hartman from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

11/27/25

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

11/24/25

Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve

On the Mend

Marcus Foligno: lower body (four games missed)

Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (six games missed)

Marco Rossi: lower body (10 games missed)

Danila Yurov: lower body (two games missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91
  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04). King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
  • Boeser is from Burnsville
  • D Derek Forbort is from Duluth..
  • Canucks Assistant Coach Brett McLean was an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild for three seasons (2017-20), spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota (2020-23) and two seasons as the Iowa Wild Head Coach (2023-25)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24
  • Minnesota is 16-4-0 in its last 20 games vs. Vancouver (since 3/9/`8) and 5-1-0 in the last five meetings (since 12/16/23)
  • The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, out scoring the Canucks 28-16, before a 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
  • Minnesota is 12-5-0 in the last 17 games played in Vancouver (since 3/18/13)
  • The Wild is 13-5-1 in the last 19 games played in Saint Paul (since 3/10/13)
  • Minnesota’s 53 wins and 121 points vs. the Canucks are its fourth-most against any franchise

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.5 MIN at VAN Game Notes
- 0.8 MB
Download 12.5 MIN at VAN Game Notes

