Game Preview: Wild at Canucks

This Season on Wild vs. Canucks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in St. Paul (11/1).

RW Vladimir Tarasenko led the Wild with three points (1-2=3). D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) and C Vinnie Hinostroza (1- 1=2) each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 26-of-28 shots to earn the victory for the Wild.

LW Drew O’Connor scored both of Vancouver’s goals. C Autu Raty collected two assists (0-2=2). G Thatcher Demko stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Canucks.