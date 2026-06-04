Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Named Recipient of the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno as the recipient of the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

As the recipient of the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the National Hockey League will donate $25,000 to the **Janis Foligno Foundation** on behalf of Marcus and his family.

Marcus's commitment to community service is deeply rooted in the values instilled in him by his late mother, Janis. Janis Foligno's compassion, strength, and dedication to helping others left a lasting impression on Marcus and has continued to shape his actions. Alongside his family, Marcus helped establish the Janis Foligno Foundation to honor her legacy and extend meaningful support to individuals and families affected by cancer. As a Director for the Foundation, Marcus has leveraged interviews, social media, and NHL partnerships to educate the public, inspire action and encourage support for research and family programs.

This season, Marcus and his brother Nick teamed up with the NHL, National Hockey League Player’s Association (NHLPA), the Wild, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Hockey Fights Cancer to create the **Foligno Faceoff** and raise critical funds for breast cancer research in honor of Janis Foligno. The initiative raised over $200,000, with 100% of direct donations funding innovative breast cancer research at world-class institutions across North America.

Marcus personally connects with those he meets, hosting meet-and-greets with breast cancer survivors and individuals currently battling cancer. By spending time with families, sharing stories, and offering encouragement, Marcus ensures that his efforts are personal, visible, and impactful. A fierce competitor on the ice, Marcus is a kind, compassionate and enthusiastic person in his everyday life and has been a mainstay at community events throughout his NHL career and tenure with the Wild, including hosting the Minnesota Wild Foundation Whiskey and Wine event with his wife, Natascia. He has also made a meaningful impact working with organizations such as Children's Hospital Minnesota, Minnesota Sled Hockey, the Hendrickson Foundation, Children's Cancer Research Fund, American Cancer Society, and more.

Foligno becomes the sixth player in team history to win a voted-on NHL Award, joining Kirill Kaprizov, the 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy recipient; Matt Dumba, the 2020 King Clancy Memory Trophy Recipient; Jason Zucker, the 2019 King Clancy Memorial Trophy recipient; Devan Dubnyk, the 2015 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy recipient; and Josh Harding, the 2013 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy recipient. Zucker was also a finalist for the 2018 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Each NHL team nominated a player for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The winner was chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. The trophy was presented in 1988 by the National Hockey League Board of Governors in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, a beloved figure in the NHL for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League's Centennial Celebration in 2017.

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