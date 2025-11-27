Game Recap: Wild 4, Hawks 3

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Artyom Levshunov scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (10-8-5), who have lost four in a row (0-4-0). Spencer Knight made 20 saves.

“It [stinks],” Bedard said. “I thought we played a pretty good game, but just little mistakes that we'll clean up. Overall, I thought there were a lot of positives to take away. But in the end, obviously you've got to come out with the two (points).”

After the Blackhawks outshot the Wild 20-5 in the first period, Jason Dickinson put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 5:41 of the second, scoring from the slot when the puck came off the stick of Minnesota forward Yakov Trenin along the left-wing boards.

Bedard extended it to 2-0 at 12:08. Tyler Bertuzzi carried the puck into the offensive zone and passed across ice to Sam Rinzel, who quickly fed it to Bedard in front of the net.

Bertuzzi appeared to score at 16:07, but after a coach’s challenge by the Wild, the Blackhawks were ruled to have been offside entering the zone and the goal was overturned.

Faber cut it to 2-1 at 19:46 when his wrist shot from inside the right point deflected off Bertuzzi, fluttered over Knight’s right shoulder and went in off the post.

Nico Sturm tied it 2-2 at 2:17 of the third period, tipping in a shot from Brodin. It was Sturm’s first goal of the season in his second game back after recovering from a back injury that required surgery.

“Thankfully I was able to do something out there,” Sturm said. “Obviously it was not pretty today, not the way we wanted to play the game, the first two periods. The third period was obviously fantastic, and special teams were good. Those were two bright spots -- the response in the third period and the special teams. Not how we want to start the game.”

Levshunov put the Blackhawks back ahead 3-2 at 5:31. Bedard passed cross-ice to Levshunov, who skated through the right circle and scored on a backhander.

Levshunov, a 20-year-old defenseman, was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“I was excited,” he said. “So happy. It was a good game for me. World goes on.”