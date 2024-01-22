Kaprizov hat trick helps Wild defeat Hurricanes

Kaprizov has five goals in his past two games.

“Of course, when you score more goals, it’s easy to win," Kaprizov said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s me or other guys [who] score goals too. It’s easy for us to play like this.”

Joel Eriksson Ek scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves for the Wild (20-21-5), who have won three of their past four games, including a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

“It wasn’t perfect. You never play a perfect game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think there’s lots of elements in the last two games that we want to see that give us a chance to win every night.”.

Martin Necas and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes (25-15-5), who have lost two of their past three. Antti Raanta made 14 saves.

“It’s a frustrating game when you lose like that,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The first period was as good as you could do it. We needed to get more out of it. That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Necas scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to make it 1-0 at 14:02 of the first period. After Dmitry Orlov held in a Minnesota clearing attempt at the blue line, Stefan Noesen passed to Necas to set up the goal.

Kaprizov tipped Alex Goligoski’s shot from the left point to tie the game 1-1 at 17:43.

The goal came on Minnesota’s second shot of the game. The Wild were outshot 18-3 in the first period.

“That big tip got us going, [gave us] a little belief, and that was huge going into the second with a 1-1 game,” Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said. “He’s playing great, and we have to start thinking about [taking] care of the defensive side and not just hope Kirill is going to get his looks.”