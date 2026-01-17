Game Recap: Wild 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he took a cross-ice feed from Kirill Kaprizov and snapped it past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson started the play with a stretch pass up to Kaprizov at the opposing blue line while the Sabres were on a line change. The goal came just before a hooking penalty to Buffalo forward Peyton Krebs expired.

“He’s a sniper, actually,” Kaprizov said of Zuccarello, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past five games. “He doesn’t score so many; he always tries to make passes, but I know he has a great shot. He should shoot more.”

Quinn Hughes and Vladimir Tarasenko also each had a goal and an assist, and Kaprizov had three assists for the Wild (27-13-9), who lost their previous three games – all at home (0-2-1) -- and were playing without several key pieces in forwards Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson, and defensemen Jonas Brodin and Zach Bogosian. Gustavsson made 20 saves.

“None of us liked how the homestand went, and I think to be able to get on the road with this group, this is the group we’re going to have for the road trip, was get to the identity and play the game that gives us the best chance to win,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “The guys bought into it, they executed and we found a way to win, which is great.”