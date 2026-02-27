SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, facing off against the Mammoth in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m. CT. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Mammoth
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
* <strong>When:</strong> Friday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m. CT
* <strong>Where:</strong> Delta Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)
* <strong>Stream:</strong> FanDuel Sports Network
* <strong>TV</strong>: KSTP-TV
* <strong>Listen:</strong> KFAN
* <strong>Gamecenter:</strong> Wild at Mammoth