Projected Lineup: Wild at Mammoth

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_022726
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, facing off against the Mammoth in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m. CT. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

  • Info for Tonight's Game:

*   <strong>When:</strong> Friday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m. CT
*   <strong>Where:</strong> Delta Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)
*   <strong>Stream:</strong> FanDuel Sports Network
*   <strong>TV</strong>: KSTP-TV
*   <strong>Listen:</strong> KFAN
*   <strong>Gamecenter:</strong> Wild at Mammoth

