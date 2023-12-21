Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home after two games out east to host the Montreal Canadiens to kick off a three-game homestand.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 13-13-4, 30 points, 7th in Central Division 

Canadiens Record: 14-13-4, 32 points, 6th in Atlantic 

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0

Wild vs. Canadiens All-Time Record: 20-7-3 (11-2-1 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MTL 
MIN
Power Play
18.0%
17.2%
Penalty Kill
73.1%
72.2%
Faceoff
54.0%
44.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.71
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.32
3.20
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
7-3-0

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 4-3, at TD Garden on Tuesday (12/19). Forwards Marcus Johansson, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Kaprizov scored in overtime to win the game. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40-of-43 shots on goal (.930 SV%) in the win. 

The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets in overtime, 3-2, at Canada Life Centre on Monday (12/18). Forwards Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak scored in regulation, D Justin Barron scored in OT for the win. G Jake Allen made 30-of-32 saves (.938 SV%) for his fourth win of 2023-24.

What Happened Last Time?

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Montreal (10/17). Kaprizov (1-2=3) and F Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) led the Wild with three points each. F Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals (2-0=2) while F Brandon Duhaime (1-0=1) and F Connor Dewar (10=1) each scored a shorthanded goal. Fleury saved 26-of-28 shots faced for Minnesota.

F Alex Newhook (1-0=1) and F Tanner Pearson (1-0=1) both scored for Montreal. G Sam Montembeault stopped 30of-35 shots faced for the Canadiens.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov scored two goals in his last contest and second on the Wild in points (10-17=27)
  • Eriksson Ek continues to lead Minnesota with 14 goals (14-8=22)
  • F Marco Rossi is second among NHL rookies in goals (10) and third in points (10-8=18)
  • F Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 26 points (8-18=26) in 31 games played
  • F Sean Monahan's nine goals are the most on the Canadiens this season
  • Montembeault leads Montreal's net with 13 game played, seven wins and .911 SV%

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild placed Zuccarello on the Injured Reserve (12/20).

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day, Zuccarello (upper body) is on Injured Reserve and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 15-1-0 in its last 16 games vs. the Canadiens and has won the last six meetings (10/20/19-10/17/23)
  • The nine-game win streak is tied for the second-longest winning streak vs. an opponent for Minnesota
  • Minnesota has won the last eight games played at Xcel Energy Center (11/1/13-1/24/22), its second-longest active home win streak against an opponent

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
  • F Frederick Gaudreau hails from Bromont, Quebec
  • Fleury is from Sorel, Quebec
  • D Jon Merrill skated in 13 games for Montreal in 2020-21

For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.

