ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home after two games out east to host the Montreal Canadiens to kick off a three-game homestand.
Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Wild vs. Canadiens
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 13-13-4, 30 points, 7th in Central Division
Canadiens Record: 14-13-4, 32 points, 6th in Atlantic
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0
Wild vs. Canadiens All-Time Record: 20-7-3 (11-2-1 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
18.0%
17.2%
Penalty Kill
73.1%
72.2%
Faceoff
54.0%
44.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.71
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.32
3.20
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
7-3-0
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 4-3, at TD Garden on Tuesday (12/19). Forwards Marcus Johansson, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Kaprizov scored in overtime to win the game. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40-of-43 shots on goal (.930 SV%) in the win.
The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets in overtime, 3-2, at Canada Life Centre on Monday (12/18). Forwards Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak scored in regulation, D Justin Barron scored in OT for the win. G Jake Allen made 30-of-32 saves (.938 SV%) for his fourth win of 2023-24.
What Happened Last Time?
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Montreal (10/17). Kaprizov (1-2=3) and F Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) led the Wild with three points each. F Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals (2-0=2) while F Brandon Duhaime (1-0=1) and F Connor Dewar (10=1) each scored a shorthanded goal. Fleury saved 26-of-28 shots faced for Minnesota.
F Alex Newhook (1-0=1) and F Tanner Pearson (1-0=1) both scored for Montreal. G Sam Montembeault stopped 30of-35 shots faced for the Canadiens.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov scored two goals in his last contest and second on the Wild in points (10-17=27)
- Eriksson Ek continues to lead Minnesota with 14 goals (14-8=22)
- F Marco Rossi is second among NHL rookies in goals (10) and third in points (10-8=18)
- F Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 26 points (8-18=26) in 31 games played
- F Sean Monahan's nine goals are the most on the Canadiens this season
- Montembeault leads Montreal's net with 13 game played, seven wins and .911 SV%
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild placed Zuccarello on the Injured Reserve (12/20).
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day, Zuccarello (upper body) is on Injured Reserve and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).
To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 15-1-0 in its last 16 games vs. the Canadiens and has won the last six meetings (10/20/19-10/17/23)
- The nine-game win streak is tied for the second-longest winning streak vs. an opponent for Minnesota
- Minnesota has won the last eight games played at Xcel Energy Center (11/1/13-1/24/22), its second-longest active home win streak against an opponent
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
- F Frederick Gaudreau hails from Bromont, Quebec
- Fleury is from Sorel, Quebec
- D Jon Merrill skated in 13 games for Montreal in 2020-21
For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.