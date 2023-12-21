Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 4-3, at TD Garden on Tuesday (12/19). Forwards Marcus Johansson, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Kaprizov scored in overtime to win the game. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40-of-43 shots on goal (.930 SV%) in the win.

The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets in overtime, 3-2, at Canada Life Centre on Monday (12/18). Forwards Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak scored in regulation, D Justin Barron scored in OT for the win. G Jake Allen made 30-of-32 saves (.938 SV%) for his fourth win of 2023-24.