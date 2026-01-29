SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight, facing off against the Calgary Flames following an electric 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Flames
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
13 Yakov Trenin - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Broadcast: 45TV
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Flames