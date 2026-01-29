Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames

012926vsCGY_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight, ready to do battle against the Calgary Flames after defeating Chicago 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 30-14-10

Flames Record: 21-26-6

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 45-47-17 (27-18-10 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
15.8%
24.0%
Penalty Kill
83.7%
77.1%
Faceoff
49.2%
46.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.50
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
2.96
2.85

Last Time Out

CHI at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 2-0, in St. Paul (11/9), while Calgary won the second game, 4-1, at Scotiabank Sadledome (12/4).

LWMatt Boldy (1-1=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) lead the Wild with two points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and C Yakov Trenin (1-0=1) have also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 26 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.

RW Matt Coronato (1-1=2) and D Rasmus Andersson (1-1=2) have also scored. G Devin Cooley saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary in the first matchup. G Dustin Wolf stopped 26-of-27 shots faced for the Flames.

Wild Leaders Against Flames

  • RW Vladamir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 24 points (9-15=24) in 32 games vs. Calgary
  • D Quinn Hughes has 23 points (4-19=23) in 30 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 15 points (5-10=15) in 46 career games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 24 games

Flames Leaders Against Wild

  • C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 21 points (8-14=22) in 47 career matches against the Wild
  • C Nazem Kadri owns 20 points (9-11=20) in 39 games
  • LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 17 points (8-9=17) in 25 games
  • D MacKenzie Weegar has 12 points (2-10=12) in 17 games

Recent Transactions

1/27/26

Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

1/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

1/23/26

Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa 

1/22/26

Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa

1/16/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa

Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa 

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (11 games missed)

Jonas Brodin: lower body (seven games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • RW Tyler Pitlick collected two assists in 25 games with the Flames in 2021-22

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 15-11-3 in its last 29 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.29 MIN vs. CGY Game Notes
- 0.81 MB
Download 1.29 MIN vs. CGY Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Priority Commerce Sports

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (S/O)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Recalls Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Game Recap: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Maple Grove to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2028

Wild vs. Panthers Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Panthers

Wild on 7th - Episode 128: Jamie Hersch

Game Recap: Wild 4 Red Wings 3

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Red Wings

One Winona: The Making of a Hockey Town to Debut Saturday, January 24, on FanDuel Sports Network

Game Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Roger Godin

Game Recap: Canadiens 4, Wild 3

Wild at Canadiens Morning Skate Wrap Up