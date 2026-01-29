SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight, ready to do battle against the Calgary Flames after defeating Chicago 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Broadcast: 45TV
- Listen: KFAN
Wild Record: 30-14-10
Flames Record: 21-26-6
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 45-47-17 (27-18-10 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
15.8%
24.0%
Penalty Kill
83.7%
77.1%
Faceoff
49.2%
46.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.50
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
2.96
2.85
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Flames
Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 2-0, in St. Paul (11/9), while Calgary won the second game, 4-1, at Scotiabank Sadledome (12/4).
LWMatt Boldy (1-1=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) lead the Wild with two points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and C Yakov Trenin (1-0=1) have also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 26 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.
RW Matt Coronato (1-1=2) and D Rasmus Andersson (1-1=2) have also scored. G Devin Cooley saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary in the first matchup. G Dustin Wolf stopped 26-of-27 shots faced for the Flames.
Wild Leaders Against Flames
- RW Vladamir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 24 points (9-15=24) in 32 games vs. Calgary
- D Quinn Hughes has 23 points (4-19=23) in 30 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 15 points (5-10=15) in 46 career games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 24 games
Flames Leaders Against Wild
- C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 21 points (8-14=22) in 47 career matches against the Wild
- C Nazem Kadri owns 20 points (9-11=20) in 39 games
- LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 17 points (8-9=17) in 25 games
- D MacKenzie Weegar has 12 points (2-10=12) in 17 games
Recent Transactions
1/27/26
Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
1/25/26
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
1/23/26
Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa
1/22/26
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa
1/16/26
Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa
Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (11 games missed)
Jonas Brodin: lower body (seven games missed)
Connections
- RW Tyler Pitlick collected two assists in 25 games with the Flames in 2021-22
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 15-11-3 in its last 29 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.