Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames

This Season on Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 2-0, in St. Paul (11/9), while Calgary won the second game, 4-1, at Scotiabank Sadledome (12/4).

LWMatt Boldy (1-1=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) lead the Wild with two points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and C Yakov Trenin (1-0=1) have also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 26 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.

RW Matt Coronato (1-1=2) and D Rasmus Andersson (1-1=2) have also scored. G Devin Cooley saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary in the first matchup. G Dustin Wolf stopped 26-of-27 shots faced for the Flames.