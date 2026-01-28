Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Priority Commerce Sports

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a new multi-year partnership with Priority Commerce Sports, naming Priority an Official Commerce and Payments Partner of the team.

The partnership brings Priority into the heart of the Wild fan experience, with prominent in-arena branding that includes digitally enhanced dasher boards and virtual takeovers during games throughout the season. Together, the organizations will collaborate on initiatives designed to elevate game-day engagement while supporting the Wild’s continued growth on and off the ice.

“Priority is proud to partner with an organization that means so much to its fans and to the Twin Cities community,” said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority. “The Minnesota Wild represent passion, energy, and loyalty - values that align closely with who we are as a company. This partnership is about showing up for fans and supporting unforgettable live experiences.”

As part of the relationship, Priority also supports the Wild behind the scenes by powering fast, secure ticket payments and supporting banking and treasury operations that help streamline back office financial processes, ensuring the path from purchase to puck drop is as smooth as possible.

“Like many organizations, we were dealing with complex pricing and limited flexibility around ticketing payments,” said Mitch Helgerson, Chief Revenue Officer for the Minnesota Wild. “Priority delivers a clear, data-driven solution that aligns with our goals - improving cost efficiency and giving us a partner who’s truly invested in our success.”

The partnership launches during another exciting chapter in Minnesota Wild history, as the organization continues to build momentum both competitively and commercially, while deepening its connection with one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL.

To learn more about Priority’s work across sports and live entertainment, visit prioritycommerce.com/sports.

About Priority

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com.