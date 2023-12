VANCOUVER, B.C. -- The Minnesota Wild looks to keep trending in the right direction as it takes on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

In addition to its four-game win streak, the Wild also owns an eight-game win streak against the Canucks, outscoring them 28-16. Minnesota is 20-9-1 in its last 30 games against Vancouver and is 11-3-0 in its last 14 games played at Rogers Arena.