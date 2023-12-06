Game Recap: Wild 5, Flames 2

F Marcus Foligno kicked off scoring in the contest, striking first at 1:26 of the first period on a quick in-and-out shot. The puck clanged off the post, then the top, back pipe then out. The play wasn't whistled dead right away, however. Nearly a minute later the horn sounded, play was stopped and the goal was awarded after review.

The goal was his third of the season and he was assisted by F Matt Boldy on the play. Wild led 1-0.