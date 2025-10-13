Game Preview: Wild vs. Kings

Last Season on Wild vs. Kings

Minnesota went 1-2-0 against Los Angeles. Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Grand Casino Arena (11/5) and the second game, 4-1, in Los Angeles (12/7). Minnesota won the final game, 3-1, in Saint Paul (3/17).

C Ryan Hartman led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). D Zach Bogosian (1-1=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .911 SV% in two starts. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in the second game.

LW Trevor Moore (2-2=4) led the Kings with four points. RW Alex Laferriere (1- 2=3) LW Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) and RW Adrian Kempe (2-1=3) all had three points. G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings in the first game. G Darcy Kuemper went 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA and a .932 SV% in two starts.