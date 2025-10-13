Game Preview: Wild vs. Kings

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back tonight, seeking redemption after a crushing 7-4 loss in the home opener on Saturday night.

Now, the Wild welcomes the Kings to town, hoping to exhibit once again some of the magic that was displayed in the 5-0 shutout win in the season opening game.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 1-1-0

Kings Record: 1-2-0

2024-25 Series Record: 1-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 43-30-15 (24-12-8 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
LAK
MIN
Power Play
20.0%
45.5%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
80%
Faceoff
48.3%
44.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.67
4.50
Goals Against / Games Played
4.00
3.50

Last Time Out

CBJ at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Kings

Minnesota went 1-2-0 against Los Angeles. Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Grand Casino Arena (11/5) and the second game, 4-1, in Los Angeles (12/7). Minnesota won the final game, 3-1, in Saint Paul (3/17).

C Ryan Hartman led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). D Zach Bogosian (1-1=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .911 SV% in two starts. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in the second game.

LW Trevor Moore (2-2=4) led the Kings with four points. RW Alex Laferriere (1- 2=3) LW Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) and RW Adrian Kempe (2-1=3) all had three points. G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings in the first game. G Darcy Kuemper went 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA and a .932 SV% in two starts.

Wild Leaders Against Kings

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 27 points (12- 15=27) in 30 career games vs. Los Angeles
  • RW Mats Zuccarello has 19 points (6-13=19) in 31 career contests
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) in 19 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson (8-7=15, in 28 games) and Spurgeon (4-11=15, in 42 games) have 15 points each

Kings Leaders Against Wild

  • C Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 59 points (17-42=59) in 68 career games vs. Minnesota
  • RW Corey Perry has 45 points (24-21=45) in 57 games
  • D Drew Doughty owns 38 points (7-31=38) in 56 contests
  • Kempe has 19 points (8-11=19) in 29 games
  • Moore has 13 points (6-7=13) in 23 meetings

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 3-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .891 SV% in 12 games (nine starts) with the Kings in 1997-98
  • D Jake Middleton was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft
  • D Brock Faber was drafted by the Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft
  • Fiala played three seasons (2019-22) with Minnesota, appearing in 215 games and tallying 186 points (79- 107=186)
  • Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (82 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012- 17)
  • D Mikey Anderson hails from Fridley and skated one season at Hill-Murray (2013-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-19)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 13-4-1 in the last 18 contests played against the Kings in Saint Paul since 3/28/15

What You Missed This Summer on Wild Hockey

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

