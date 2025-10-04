Minnesota Wild Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Five-year Contract Extension

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a five-year, $34 million contract extension ($6.8 million average annual value) that begins in the 2026-27 season and goes through the 2030-31 season.

Gustavsson, 27 (6/7/98), started all 58 games he appeared in for Minnesota last season, posting a 31-19-6 record with a 2.56 goals-against average (GAA), a .914 save percentage (SV%) and five shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound native of Skelleftea, Sweden, ranked T-3rd in the NHL in shutouts (T-2nd highest single-season total in franchise history), fifth in SV% and T-6th in wins. Gustavsson became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to record 30-plus wins in a single season and posted a 161:49 shutout streak from March 17 – March 22, the longest home shutout streak in franchise history and the sixth-longest overall shutout streak in franchise history. He was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the period ending March 24, when he went 3-0-0 with a 0.67 GAA, a .967 SV% and one shutout, and was honored as the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the period ending October 20 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, .962 SV%. Gustavsson scored the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal at St. Louis (10/15), to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. He started all six Stanley Cup Playoff games in the 2025 First Round Series vs. Vegas, posting a 2-3 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Since joining the Wild prior to the 2022-23 season, Gustavsson has played in 142 games (138 starts) and tallied a 73-46-17 record, a 2.59 GAA, a .914 SV% and 11 shutouts. He ranks fourth in franchise history in wins and fifth in shutouts, SV% and GAA (min. 75 games played), and has been named an NHL Star of the Week four times. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Gustavsson ranks fourth in the NHL with a .914 SV% (min. 50 games played) and T-6th with 11 shutouts. For his career, Gustavsson has played in 169 games (161 starts) with an 83-59-20 record, a 2.67 GAA, a .913 SV% and 11 shutouts across five seasons with Minnesota (2022-25) and the Ottawa Senators (2020-22). He has appeared in 11 career Stanley Cup Playoff games (11 starts), recording a 4-6 record with a 2.53 SV GAA and .917 SV%.

Gustavsson has represented Sweden in numerous international tournaments, including the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, where he saved 26-of-32 shots faced in parts of two games. He recorded a 6-1-0 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .903 SV% while helping Sweden to a bronze-medal finish at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, ranking third among tournament netminders in GAA. Gustavsson backstopped Sweden to a silver-medal finish at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading the tournament with a 1.81 GAA, and was voted the tournament’s top goaltender.

Gustavsson was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (55th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. Minnesota acquired Gustavsson from Ottawa in exchange for goaltender Cam Talbot on July 12, 2022.

Minnesota will travel to open the 2025-26 regular season against the St. Louis Blues this Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.

