Minnesota Wild Signs Kirill Kaprizov to an Eight-year Contract Extension

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract extension ($17 million average annual value) that begins in the 2026-27 season and goes through the 2033-34 season.

Kaprizov, 28 (4/26/97), owns 386 points (185-201=386), 62 power-play goals (PPG), 27 game-winning goals (GWG), 1,129 shots, a 20:24 time-on-ice per game average (TOI/G) and a plus-71 rating in 319 games played across five NHL seasons (2020-25), all with Minnesota. The 5-foot-10 native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, has also tallied 21 points (15-6=21), eight PPG and 76 shots in 25 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Kaprizov is the Wild’s all-time franchise leader in points per game average (1.21), goals per game average (0.58) and overtime goals (10) and ranks second in PPGs and multi-goal games (35), fourth in goals and GWG, and fifth in points. He holds franchise records for longest point streak (14 games, 9-12=21, 11/9 - 12/9/22), longest goal streak (seven games, 7-6=13, 11/23 - 12/7/22) and longest assist streak (nine games, 4-11=15, 11/11 - 12/1/22). Among franchise forwards, Kaprizov holds the highest all-time plus-minus rating and ranks second in career TOI/G average.

Kaprizov posted 56 points (25-31=56) and a plus-19 rating in 41 games during the 2024-25 regular season, leading the team in plus-minus rating and ranking second in goals and third in points, before tallying a team-leading nine points (5-4=9) and three power-play goals (PPG) in six games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He established a franchise single-season record for fewest games required to record 50 points, reaching the mark in his 34th game of the season on Dec. 23 at Chicago. Kaprizov recorded 366 points (174-191=366) through the first 300 games of his NHL career, trailing only Sidney Crosby (507), Connor McDavid (394), Alex Ovechkin (384) and Evgeni Malkin (371) for most among active NHL players. Only Ovechkin (204) and Auston Matthews (176) recorded more goals than Kaprizov (174) through 300 career games. Since debuting at the start of the 2020 season, Kaprizov trails only Matthews (0.70) and Leon Draisaitl (0.63) for the highest goals per game average among NHL players.

Kaprizov also holds single-season franchise records in points (47-61=108; 2021-22), goals (47; 2021-22), PPG (19; 2023-24) and power-play points (19-22=41; 2023-24) and is the only player in franchise history with multiple 40-goal seasons, reaching the plateau in three consecutive campaigns (2021-24). Kaprizov has represented the Wild at three All-Star Games (2022-24) and became the first player in franchise history to receive the Calder Memorial Trophy following the 2020-21 season where he led NHL rookies in points (27-24=51), goals, PPG (8) and shots (157) and set franchise rookie records in points, goals, assists and PPG.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, Kaprizov totaled 230 points (113-117=230), 26 PPG and a plus-89 rating in 293 career games across six seasons (2014-20) in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Novokuznetsk (2014-16), Salavat Yulaev (2016-17) and CSKA Moscow (2017-20), appearing in five consecutive KHL All-Star Games from 2016-20. Kaprizov also represented the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the 2018 Winter Olympics, registering nine points (5-4=9) in six games, including four points (1-3=4) and the GWG in the gold medal game as OAR defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime. He served as team captain and recorded 12 points (9-3=12) in seven games while leading Russia to a bronze medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Kaprizov was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 135 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

