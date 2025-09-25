Minnesota Wild Unveils 25th Anniversary Jersey and Theme Nights

Fans will have the chance to see the team don the 25th anniversary jerseys on four key dates: October 28 vs. Winnipeg, November 4 vs. Nashville, December 21 vs. Colorado and January 24 vs. Florida. Each of these games will feature an all-arena giveaway for fans in attendance, and limited-edition ticket pack which includes a commemorative bobblehead:

Fans in attendance are also encouraged to wear white to each of the four home games for a “white out.” Limited edition Bobblehead ticket packs for the four homes games can be purchased here.

Along with the bobblehead ticket packs and in-arena giveaways, fans will be able to purchase a limited-edition Minnesota Wild 25th anniversary coffee table book written by renowned author Bob Showers, beginning October 11 at the Hockey Lodge and online. Fans will have the opportunity to have books signed by Minnesota Wild alumni at each of the four 25th anniversary celebration nights.

Also new this season, to celebrate 25 years of Wild hockey, the team has added a new elevated experience to the Old National Bank Suite level, known as the “Suite 25 Experience.” With the Suite 25 Experience, fans will enjoy a newly renovated suite, meet and greet with Wild personalities and much more for all home games this season. To be notified when this experience becomes available to purchase, please submit your information on wild.com/suites.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information.