Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Last Season on Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Colorado. Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Grand Casino Arena (1/9), and the third game, 5-2, in Denver (2/28). Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20) and the series finale, 2-1, in a shootout in Saint Paul (3/11).

C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each led the Wild

with two points against the Avalanche. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-2-0 with a 3.59 GAA and a .869 SV% in three games. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.

C Ross Colton led Colorado with five points (3-2=5). C Nathan MacKinnon had four points (2-2=4), and LW Jonathan Drouin (1-2=3) and LW Joel Kiviranta (1-2=3) each had three points. G Mackenzie Blackwood went 2-1-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .926 SV% in starting all four games for Colorado.