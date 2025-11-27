SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home today as the team takes the ice in a divisional match-up against the Colorado Avalanche.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 28th at 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: COL vs. MIN - No Fees Tickets
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Avs
Wild Record: 13-7-4
Avalanche Record: 17-1-5
2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 61-55-13 (34-26-5 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
16.1%
25.3%
Penalty Kill
87.7%
77.6%
Faceoff
49.2%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
4.09
2.92
Goals Against / Games Played
2.09
2.79
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Avalanche
Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Colorado. Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Grand Casino Arena (1/9), and the third game, 5-2, in Denver (2/28). Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20) and the series finale, 2-1, in a shootout in Saint Paul (3/11).
C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each led the Wild
with two points against the Avalanche. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-2-0 with a 3.59 GAA and a .869 SV% in three games. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.
C Ross Colton led Colorado with five points (3-2=5). C Nathan MacKinnon had four points (2-2=4), and LW Jonathan Drouin (1-2=3) and LW Joel Kiviranta (1-2=3) each had three points. G Mackenzie Blackwood went 2-1-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .926 SV% in starting all four games for Colorado.
Wild Leaders Against Avalanche
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 47 games against Colorado
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 32 points (7-25=32) in 34 career matches
- LW Kirill Kaprizov (12-8=20, in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-15=20, in 61 games) each have 20 points
- C Ryan Hartman owns 18 points (9-9=18) in 38 contests.
Avalanche Leaders Against Wild
- C Nate MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 63 points (23-40=63) in 51 career games against Minnesota
- LW Gabriel Landeskog owns 42 points (20-22=42) in 42 games
- D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 45 games
- D Cale Makar has 22 points (5-17=22) in 25 games.
Recent Transactions
11/27/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
11/24/25
Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve
11/21/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian and F Nico Sturm from Injured Reserve
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
11/20/25
Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on Injured Reserve
11/19/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
Placed F Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve
11/15/25
Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
Reassigned D David Spaček to Iowa
On the Mend
Ryan Hartman: lower body (four game missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (two game missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (six games missed)
Vladimir Tarasenko: lower body (six games missed)
Connections
- C Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
- D Brent Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183)
and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11
- C Brock Nelson is from Warroad, Minnesota
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville, Minnesota
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.