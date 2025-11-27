Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

112825vsCOL_2568x1444
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home today as the team takes the ice in a divisional match-up against the Colorado Avalanche.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 13-7-4

Avalanche Record: 17-1-5

2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 61-55-13 (34-26-5 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
16.1%
25.3%
Penalty Kill
87.7%
77.6%
Faceoff
49.2%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
4.09
2.92
Goals Against / Games Played
2.09
2.79

Last Time Out

MIN at CHI | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Colorado. Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Grand Casino Arena (1/9), and the third game, 5-2, in Denver (2/28). Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20) and the series finale, 2-1, in a shootout in Saint Paul (3/11).

C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each led the Wild
with two points against the Avalanche. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-2-0 with a 3.59 GAA and a .869 SV% in three games. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.

C Ross Colton led Colorado with five points (3-2=5). C Nathan MacKinnon had four points (2-2=4), and LW Jonathan Drouin (1-2=3) and LW Joel Kiviranta (1-2=3) each had three points. G Mackenzie Blackwood went 2-1-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .926 SV% in starting all four games for Colorado.

Wild Leaders Against Avalanche

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 47 games against Colorado
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 32 points (7-25=32) in 34 career matches
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov (12-8=20, in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-15=20, in 61 games) each have 20 points
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 18 points (9-9=18) in 38 contests.

Avalanche Leaders Against Wild

  • C Nate MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 63 points (23-40=63) in 51 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Gabriel Landeskog owns 42 points (20-22=42) in 42 games
  • D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 45 games
  • D Cale Makar has 22 points (5-17=22) in 25 games.

Recent Transactions

11/27/25

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

11/24/25

Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve

11/21/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian and F Nico Sturm from Injured Reserve

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

11/20/25

Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on Injured Reserve

11/19/25

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

Placed F Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve

11/15/25

Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

Reassigned D David Spaček to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Ryan Hartman: lower body (four game missed)

Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (two game missed)

Marco Rossi: lower body (six games missed)

Vladimir Tarasenko: lower body (six games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • C Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
  • D Brent Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183)
    and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11
  • C Brock Nelson is from Warroad, Minnesota
  • D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville, Minnesota

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.28 MIN vs. COL Game Notes
- 1.09 MB
Download 11.28 MIN vs. COL Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Nicolas Aubé-Kubel From Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 4, Hawks 3

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Game Preview: Wild at Hawks

Team USA Night Set for November 29 at Grand Casino Arena

Minnesota Wild and FanDuel Sports Network to Hold First-Ever Ojibwe-Language Broadcast of NHL Game

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Nov. 28

Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 28

Game Recap: Wild 3, Jets 0

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Jets

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

2025 Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Raises Record $565,733 

Game Recap: Wild 5, Penguins 0

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Penguins

Game Preview: Wild at Penguins

Wild on 7th - Episode 120: Marcus Johansson is G'd Up From the Feet Up

Game Recap: Wild 4, Hurricanes 3 (S/O)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canes