Preview: Wild vs. Lightning

What Happened Last Time?

The Wild were unsuccessful over the Lightning, 4-2, at Amalie Arena on 1/24 last season. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild. F Matt Boldy and D Jake Middleton also notched assists in the contest. Fleury made 35-of-38 saves (.921 SV%) for Minnesota.

F Corey Perry scored twice and Kucherov and Stamkos netted goals for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy made 33-of-35 saves for a .943 SV%.

D Calen Addison (1-2=3), Eriksson Ek (2-1=3), Kaprizov (3-0=3) and Boldy (0-3=3) all had three points against Tampa Bay in 2022-23. G Filip Gustavsson was 1-0-0 with a 1.04 GAA and a .971 SV% while Fleury was 0-1-0 with a 3.01 GAA and a .921 SV% in two games (one start) against the Lightning.

Kucherov led Tampa Bay with three points (1-2=3), Perry scored twice for Tampa, F Brayden Point (1-0=1) and Stamkos also scored. G Brian Elliott was 0-1-0 with a 4.08 GAA and a .875 SV% in his lone start while Vasilevsky was 1-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .943 SV%.