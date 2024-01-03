Markstrom makes 28 saves, Flames defeat Wild

Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists for the Flames (16-16-5), who have won two in a row and five of their past seven.

“It was a win. Maybe we'll put it that way,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “For the first two periods, I thought we did some good things. Third period, we were on our heels for a lot of it. Thankfully, we had a goaltender that was on his game tonight because I think he allowed us to get the two points."

Pat Maroon scored for the Wild (16-16-4), who have lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and remains one win shy of tying Patrick Roy (551) for second in NHL history.

“I thought the second and third period we dictated the game and gave ourselves a chance to win the game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Unfortunately tonight ... the puck didn’t go in for us. I thought their goaltender was excellent. We had enough saves in our net to win the game, but I really felt that there was lots of good in the game. Unfortunately, (we) didn’t win tonight.”

Mangiapane gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period, redirecting Rasmus Andersson's shot from along the right boards during a 4-on-4.