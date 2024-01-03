Jets extend point streak to 9 with win against Lightning

Morgan Barron had a goal and an assist, and Vladislav Namestnikov had three assists for the Jets (23-9-4), who are 7-0-2 in their past nine games and 11-1-2 in their past 13. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Winnipeg became the third team in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to allow three or fewer goals in at least 26 consecutive games, joining the Minnesota Wild (35 games in 2014-15) and St. Louis Blues (27 games in 2011-12).

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning (18-16-5), who have lost three of four (1-3-0). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

Stamkos gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 6:18 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle.

Neal Pionk tied it 1-1 at 4:44 of the second period, redirecting Brenden Dillon’s point shot from the high slot.

Iafallo put the Jets in front 2-1 at 9:13 when he collected a rebound in the slot from a Cole Perfetti shot and scored with a wrist shot.

Ehlers extended it to 3-1 at 15:13 of the third period. Vasilevskiy attempted to clear the puck, but it was intercepted by Namestnikov, who set Ehlers up for a one-timer from the hash marks.

Barron scored an empty-net goal at 17:53 to make it 4-1 before Kucherov scored on a power play with 37 seconds left for the 4-2 final.