Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 6-0, in a late game on Wednesday night (3/20). G Marc-Andre Fleury made 11-of-16 saves (.688 SV%) in 26:56 TOI before being replaced. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 10-of-11 shots faced (.909 SV%) in relief.

The Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-2, on Thursday (3/21). F Jordan Kyrou (1-2=3) led St. Louis with three points. F Jake Neighbours had two goals and F Brandon Saad tallied a goal and an assist for two points. D Colton Parayko (1-0=1) also netted a goal in the win. G Joel Hofer made 37-of-39 saves (.949 SV%) in net for the win.