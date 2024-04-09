Wild on 7th - Episode 68 feat. Jake Lucchini

Carts and King are back in studio for a nice return to pace to kick off this week's show. Lean into the silver linings that seem to surround the Minnesota Wild; injuries aside Kirill hits 40 and 41, trade deadline results, and more. Jake Lucchini (36:49) sits in to talk about his time at Michigan Tech, how he longs for his college hairstyle, going buckets off for his rookie lap and more. Like a Premier League soccer player before the ball arrives, you know what to do...press play, because a new Wild on 7th is here!

