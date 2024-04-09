Wild on 7th - Episode 68 feat. Jake Lucchini

Jake Lucchini, Hairstyles, Silver Linings, and The Swedes

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Carts and King are back in studio for a nice return to pace to kick off this week's show. Lean into the silver linings that seem to surround the Minnesota Wild; injuries aside Kirill hits 40 and 41, trade deadline results, and more. Jake Lucchini (36:49) sits in to talk about his time at Michigan Tech, how he longs for his college hairstyle, going buckets off for his rookie lap and more. Like a Premier League soccer player before the ball arrives, you know what to do...press play, because a new Wild on 7th is here!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes drop weekly, presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Projected Lineup at Colorado Avalanche

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 0

Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota Wild to Host Families of Fallen Burnsville First Responders

Minnesota Wild Center Marco Rossi Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Minnesota Wild Signs Goalie Samuel Hlavaj to Entry-Level Contract

Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 2

Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Prospect Report: April 3, 2024

Wild on 7th - Episode 67 feat. Kevin Gorg

Game Recap: Wild 3, Senators 2

Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Down on the Farm: HomeGrown - The Arrival of Luke Toporowski

Game Recap: Golden Knights 2, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights