Prospect Report: April 17, 2024

Iowa split its two-game series against the Manitoba Moose over the weekend.

The series started on Saturday, April 13, with Manitoba beating Iowa, 7-4. Michael Milne, Caedan Bankier, Steven Fogarty and David Spacek were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Peyton Jones stopped 32-of-37 shots faced.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa outlasting the Moose, 4-3. Fogarty scored twice while Luke Toporowski and Simon Johansson added the other two goals for Iowa. Jones stopped 36-of-39 shots faced to earn his first career win in the AHL.

Through 69 games, Sammy Walker leads all Iowa skaters with 44 points (14-30=44) and has a point in a season-long eight consecutive games (2-7=9). Fogarty has 36 points (18-18=36) and Daemon Hunt owns 29 points (3-26=29).

Jesper Wallstedt is 21-19-2 with a 2.76 GAA, a .908 SV% and two shutouts in 43 games. Zane McIntyre is 3-14-4 with a 3.47 GAA and a .880 SV% in 23 games.

Iowa will play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 7:00 p.m., then again on Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m., before the closing out its season on Saturday, April 20 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m.