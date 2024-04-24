Prospect Report: April 24, 2024

Iowa went 2-0-1 in its final three-game stretch of the season.

The Wild opened a two-game set against the Grand Rapids Griffins on April 17, falling 3-2 in a shootout. Adam Beckman and Caedan Bankier were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in regulation and overtime.

The two teams met again on April 19 with Iowa outlasting the Griffins, 4-1. Turner Elson opened the scoring for Iowa, while Michael Milne, Carson Lambos and Beckman all found the back of the net. Wallstedt stopped 31-of-32 shots faced in the win.

Iowa closed out its season with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on April 20. Beckman scored for the third consecutive game, Joel Teasdale added a goal and Jack Peart scored his first professional goal to give Iowa the lead late in the third period. Zane McIntyre stopped 19-of-21 shots faced to earn the win.

Sammy Walker led all Iowa skaters with 45 points (14-31=45) in 70 games. Steven Fogarty had 37 points (18-19=37) in 69 games and Beckman recorded 33 points (19-14=33) in 51 games. Wallstedt went 22-19-4 with a 2.70 GAA, a .910 SV% and two shutouts in 45 games. McIntyre went 4-14-4 with a 3.41 GAA and a .881 SV% in 24 games.