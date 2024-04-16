Wild on 7th - Episode 69

Carts and King bring the energy in the studio this week for a NICE little episode that matches Auston Matthews current goal total. The guys talk NCAA final, Woman's World Championship, King laments his championship winless streak, but the real meat comes in the form of the Faber for Calder campaign. Will the NHL still shine its lightFaber for Calder on their golden boy when they really should be showcasing the former Golden Gopher? Find out the answer on this week's Wild on 7th.

