Wild on 7th - Episode 69

Faber for Calder

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Carts and King bring the energy in the studio this week for a NICE little episode that matches Auston Matthews current goal total. The guys talk NCAA final, Woman's World Championship, King laments his championship winless streak, but the real meat comes in the form of the Faber for Calder campaign. Will the NHL still shine its lightFaber for Calder on their golden boy when they really should be showcasing the former Golden Gopher? Find out the answer on this week's Wild on 7th.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes drop weekly, presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

