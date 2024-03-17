Game Recap: Blues 3, Wild 2

Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues (35-29-3), who have won three straight. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.

"This time of year, stuff like that happens," Schenn said about blowing a 2-0 lead. "The magnitude and pressure of games rises in the third period. Some mistakes are going to happen. We were able to, even when it was 2-2, they came at us still pretty hard but we didn’t give them a whole lot. Come out with one point better than them tonight, we’ll definitely take that."

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (33-27-8), who extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2). Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves.

"I really liked the push back in the third period," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "We knew the second period probably was not our best, but when you look at the group's effort, we gave ourselves a chance to battle back in the game and not only get back in the game, but we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game. That's important in games like this when you can get through some adversity, gather yourself and then get back at it and find a way to tie the game."