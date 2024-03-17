ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues, who recovered for a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Game Recap: Blues 3, Wild 2
Kyrou scored on his backhand in the fourth round of the shootout for St. Louis. Frederick Gaudreau didn't get a shot off on his attempt for Minnesota.
"I just thought I'd try something new," Kyrou said. "I tried it new, tried it a couple times in practice, and it seemed to be working. It worked there."
Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues (35-29-3), who have won three straight. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.
"This time of year, stuff like that happens," Schenn said about blowing a 2-0 lead. "The magnitude and pressure of games rises in the third period. Some mistakes are going to happen. We were able to, even when it was 2-2, they came at us still pretty hard but we didn’t give them a whole lot. Come out with one point better than them tonight, we’ll definitely take that."
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (33-27-8), who extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2). Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves.
"I really liked the push back in the third period," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "We knew the second period probably was not our best, but when you look at the group's effort, we gave ourselves a chance to battle back in the game and not only get back in the game, but we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game. That's important in games like this when you can get through some adversity, gather yourself and then get back at it and find a way to tie the game."
Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:49 of the second period. Robert Thomas passed down low to Jake Neighbours, who then sent a no-look, backhand feed through the crease to Kyrou for a shot into an open net.
"Yeah, that was a [heck of a] pass. Prescouted that a little bit, get underneath their 'D' there," Kyrou said. "That was a great pass. Just tapped it in."
Schenn scored 27 seconds into the third period to make it 2-0. He elected to shoot on a rush and beat Fleury over his glove from the left circle.
It was his first goal since Jan. 28 (19 games).
"It feels good to contribute on the score sheet," Schenn said. "I’ve felt like you just have to keep on grinding and working when it’s not going your way sometimes. I was able to get a couple looks tonight, and having fun playing with [Thomas] and Kyrou."
Marco Rossi cut it to 2-1 at 1:10. After Blues forward Zack Bolduc fell down while trying to clear the zone, Kaprizov found Rossi all alone in front for a shot five-hole on Binnington.
"They scored to make it 2-0 and it was important that we score," Rossi said. "That gave us some momentum to our side. We kept pushing.
"They outcompeted us in the first two periods. That's not good enough. We had to show a reaction in the third period."
Kaprizov tied it 2-2 at 16:01 when Mats Zuccarello's backdoor pass deflected in off his skate at the right post.
"It was a battle," Fleury said. "We had our best period there in the third. We didn't quit there after that second goal. We kept coming after them.
"It's more fun when we win. I feel like the shootout was my fault. It's 1-on-1 and I feel like I should save everybody. I shouldn't give up two in a row."
NOTES: Kaprizov has scored in four straight games (five goals) and has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak. ... Kyrou has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 18 games against Minnesota. ... Thomas' assist was his 300th NHL point (81 goals, 219 assists in 381 games). ... St. Louis is 28-3-1 when scoring first this season.