Minnesota Wild Signs Marc-Andre Fleury to One-Year Contract Extension

Fleury, 39 (11/28/84), has played in 1,024 career games (994 starts) across 20 NHL seasons (2003-04, 2005-24), posting a 561-329-96 record with a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA), a .912 save percentage (SV%) and 75 shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Sorel, Quebec, ranks first all-time among NHL goaltenders in shootout wins (65), second in wins, third in saves (26,563), fourth in games played and minutes played (59,220:38) and is the NHL’s active leader in all five categories. Fleury played in the 1,000th game of his NHL career vs. Winnipeg on Dec. 31, 2023, joining Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044 games) and Patrick Roy (1,029 games) as the only netminders in NHL history to reach the milestone, and recorded his 552nd career win with a 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Jan. 15, 2024, moving past Roy (551 career wins) for second-most in NHL history. The four-time NHL All-Star (2011, 2015, 2018, 2019) owns at least one regular-season victory over all 32 NHL franchises and was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender following the 2020-21 season, when he posted a 26-10-0 record with six shutouts, a 1.98 GAA and a .928 SV%.

Fleury also owns a 92-74 record in 169 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (166 starts) with a 2.56 GAA, a .911 SV% and 16 shutouts. He ranks third all-time among NHL goaltenders in playoff games played, minutes played (10,182:20) and saves made (4,440) while ranking fourth in playoff wins and shutouts. Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (first overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury played for the Penguins (2003-04, 2005-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-21) and Chicago Blackhawks (2021-22) prior to being acquired by Minnesota from Chicago on March 21, 2022, in exchange for a second-round selection (Ryan Greene) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is 50-32-9 with a 2.89 GAA, a .903 SV% and four shutouts in 96 games (91 starts) across parts of three season (2022-24) with the Wild.