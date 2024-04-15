Preview: Wild at Kings

Minnesota wraps up last-of-the-season road trip against LA tonight

041524_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Tinseltown for the final time this season, taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Monday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California)
  • Watch: ESPN
  • Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Kings

Wild Record: 38-33-9, 85 points, 6th in Central Division

Kings Record: 43-26-11, 97 points, 3rd in Pacific Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 41-28-15 (18-17-7 at Los Angeles)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
LAK
Power Play
22.2%
22.5%
Penalty Kill
74.2%
85.1%
Faceoff
47.3%
50.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.03
3.10
Goals Against / Games Played
3.19
2.54
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
6-4-0

Last Time Out

The Wild beat San Jose Saturday night, 6-2. F Liam Ohgren (1-1=2) collected his first career goal, LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) scored twice, LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) and Declan Chisholm (1-0=0) also scored for Minnesota. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots (.931 SV%) for his second consecutive win.

The Los Angeles Kings reigned over the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. C Pierre-Luc Dubois (1-0=1), LW Kevin Fiala (1-0=1) and C Matt Roy (1-0=1) each netted goals for LA, while G David Rittich stopped 28-of-29 shots faced for a .966 SV%.

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

The Kings won the series-opening game, 7-3, at Xcel Energy Center (10/19) and the second game, 6-0, at Crypto.com Arena.

C Connor Dewar (1-0=1), C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) and Kaprizov (1-0=1) have scored for the Wild against the Kings this season. G Marc-Andre Fleury started both contests, stopping 20-of-25 shots faced for Minnesota in the first game and 11-of-16 shots faced in the second game. G Filip Gustavsson entered the second game in relief and saved 10-of-11 shots faced.

C Adrian Kempe (1-3=4) and Fiala (1-3=4) lead Los Angeles with four points each. G Cam Talbot saved 30-of-32 shots faced to earn the win in the first game for the Kings. Rittich started the second meeting and stopped all 31 shots faced.

Wild Leaders against Kings

  • D Alex Goligoski leads Minnesota with 29 points (4-25=29) in 53 games against Los Angeles
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 18 points (5-13=18) in 28 contests
  • Kaprizov has 15 points (9-6=15) in 15 games
  • Johansson owns 14 points (7-7=14) in 23 games.

Kings Leaders against Wild

  • C Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 57 points (17-40=57) in 64 games vs. Minnesota
  • D Drew Doughty owns 37 points (7-30=37) in 54 contests
  • Kempe has 16 points (6-10=16) in 25 games
  • RW Viktor Arvidsson has 14 points (6-8=14) in 25 games.

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild recalled F Liam Ohgren (4/10) and G Jesper Wallstedt (4/6) from Iowa.

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Core
Out for Season
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 3-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .891 SV% in 12 games (nine starts) with the Kings in 1997-98
  • D Jake Middleton was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft
  • Fiala played three seasons (2019-22) with Minnesota, appearing in 215 games and tallying 186 points (79-107=186)
  • D Brock Faber was drafted by the Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft
  • D Mikey Anderson hails from Fridley and skated one season at Hill-Murray (2013-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-19)
  • C Blake Lizotte is a Lindstrom native and played two seasons at St. Cloud State University (2017-19)
  • Talbot spent two seasons in Minnesota (2020-22), going 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 18-10-4 in its last 32 games vs. Los Angeles with 16 games decided by one goal
  • Minnesota owns points in 11 of its last 19 games at Crypto.com Arena (8-8-3)

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

4.15 MIN at LAK Game Notes
- 0.89 MB
Download 4.15 MIN at LAK Game Notes

