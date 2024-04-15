Preview: Wild at Kings

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

The Kings won the series-opening game, 7-3, at Xcel Energy Center (10/19) and the second game, 6-0, at Crypto.com Arena.

C Connor Dewar (1-0=1), C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) and Kaprizov (1-0=1) have scored for the Wild against the Kings this season. G Marc-Andre Fleury started both contests, stopping 20-of-25 shots faced for Minnesota in the first game and 11-of-16 shots faced in the second game. G Filip Gustavsson entered the second game in relief and saved 10-of-11 shots faced.

C Adrian Kempe (1-3=4) and Fiala (1-3=4) lead Los Angeles with four points each. G Cam Talbot saved 30-of-32 shots faced to earn the win in the first game for the Kings. Rittich started the second meeting and stopped all 31 shots faced.