Prospect Report: April 10, 2024

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR

Iowa went 0-2-1 in its most recent three-game stretch, opening the weekend with a 7-2 loss against the Hershey Bears on Friday, April 5. Michael Milne opened the scoring for Iowa, and Vladislav Firstov scored his first goal with the Wild.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa earning a point in a 3-2 shootout loss. Firstov scored in consecutive games, while Gavin Hain also found the back of the net. Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-27 shots faced in regulation and overtime.

Iowa finished its three-game stretch last night with a 4-3 loss to Rockford. Hain, Luke Toporowski and Greg Meireles were the goal scorers for Iowa, McIntyre made 23 saves on 27 shots.

Through 67 games, Sammy Walker leads all Iowa skaters with 42 points (14-28=42), Steven Fogarty has 31 points (15-16=31) and Daemon Hunt owns 27 points (3-24=27).

Jesper Wallstedt is 21-19-2 with a 2.76 GAA, a .908 SV% and two shutouts in 43 games. McIntyre is 3-14-4 with a 3.47 GAA and a .880 SV% in 23 games.

Iowa will travel to Manitoba for two games against the Moose beginning on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m.

