Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8

Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danault each also had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich made 31 saves for his third shutout for the Kings (36-22-11), who have won three of four. Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal of the season and had an assist in his return after missing 14 games because of a lower-body injury.

“That game could have been a lot closer than it was,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. "If it was 3-2 or 4-3, we would have liked it just as well. We had a little luck on our side and it didn’t get close, but I thought we played pretty well start to finish through the 60 minutes.”

Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 16 shots for the Wild (34-28-8), who were 6-0-2 during their point streak. Filip Gustavsson made 10 saves in relief.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Kings won 6-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, and the Wild won 4-0 at the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s obviously a tough loss, and it wasn’t from a lack of try or want to do it,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think some things got away from us, and we have to go back and digest it.”

Danault gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period when he redirected Moore’s shot under the right arm of Fleury.