LOS ANGELES -- Anze Kopitar got his 1,200th NHL point for the Los Angeles Kings, who ended the Minnesota Wild's eight-game point streak with a 6-0 win at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8
Kopitar, who had a goal and an assist, is the 52nd player in NHL history to reach the milestone. He has 1,201 points (416 goals, 785 assists) in 1,361 games.
“Obviously, been amazing to play with him, to get to play with him and see him break all these records,” Kings forward Trevor Moore said. “It feels like every night we got something new, so to be a small part of that and to be able to have those memories is really cool.”
Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danault each also had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich made 31 saves for his third shutout for the Kings (36-22-11), who have won three of four. Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal of the season and had an assist in his return after missing 14 games because of a lower-body injury.
“That game could have been a lot closer than it was,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. "If it was 3-2 or 4-3, we would have liked it just as well. We had a little luck on our side and it didn’t get close, but I thought we played pretty well start to finish through the 60 minutes.”
Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 16 shots for the Wild (34-28-8), who were 6-0-2 during their point streak. Filip Gustavsson made 10 saves in relief.
Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Kings won 6-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, and the Wild won 4-0 at the Anaheim Ducks.
“It’s obviously a tough loss, and it wasn’t from a lack of try or want to do it,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think some things got away from us, and we have to go back and digest it.”
Danault gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period when he redirected Moore’s shot under the right arm of Fleury.
Fiala made it 2-0 at 15:03, scoring a power-play goal from the high slot.
Arvidsson pushed it to 3-0 at 16:26 when his backdoor pass for Danault on a 2-on-1 deflected five-hole off Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis.
“Obviously, it’s been a long, long haul, long rehab process, coming back and getting hurt again,” said Arvidsson, who missed the first 50 games of the season because of a back injury that required surgery. “The recent injury wasn’t anything related to the other stuff I had, so that was good. At least it was unlucky. It was hard mentally to go into rehab again, start the grind again, but I’m happy to be back and it’s a great feeling.”
Matt Roy scored 28 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0. He chipped in a shot from in front after Quinton Byfield's pass for Kopitar on a rush deflected to him off the skate of Wild defenseman Brock Faber.
Jordan Spence extended the lead to 5-0 with a power-play goal at 7:34. His backdoor pass for Danault deflected five-hole on Fleury off the stick of Marcus Foligno.
“It’s just one of those games where you feel like every bounce, every puck goes the other way,” Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello said. “That’s hockey sometimes. I think the score lies a little bit about how the game was.”
Kopitar made it 6-0 at 17:15 with a one-timer from the right circle just as a power play expired. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past four games.
“If you take it back almost a month, I think he’s played very, very well,” Hiller said. “And he’s getting rewarded in the last 10 days with some points, but his game, he’s elevated his game over the last month.”
NOTES: Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov had his eight-game point streak and five-game goal streak end. … Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin had an MRI after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Ducks, but Hynes did not yet know the results of that examination following the game. … Kings center Alex Turcotte is day-to-day because of an upper-body injury he sustained against the Blackhawks.