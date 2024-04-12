Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota treks to Vegas to challenge Golden Knights

By Zoe Fiedler
Las Vegas, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild venture to the desert today to challenge the Vegas Golden Knights at home.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 37-312-9, 83 points, 6th in Central Division

Knights Record: 42-28-8, 92 points, 4th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-1

All-Time Wild Record: 13-7-4 (6-5-1 at Vegas)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
VGK
Power Play
21.8%
19.1%
Penalty Kill
74.3%
79.7%
Faceoff
47.3%
49.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.00
3.18
Goals Against / Games Played
3.15
2.99
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
6-3-1

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2, on Tuesday at Ball Arena. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and RW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) each netted goals for the Wild.

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. RW Keegan Kolesar (1-0=1) was the goal-scorers for the Golden Knights.

This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 5-3, at T-Mobile Arena (2/2), then fell, 2-1, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center in the second game (3/30). Minnesota was credited with a regulation loss following the 3/30 game after pulling its goaltender in overtime and allowing an empty-net goal. Boldy leads the Wild with four points (1-3=4) against Vegas this season. D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and Kaprizov (1-2=3) have each notched three points. G Filip Gustavsson has started both games for the Wild and is 1-1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 SV%. RW Michael Amadio (2-0=2), RW Jonathan Marchessault (2-0=2), D Alex Pietrangelo (0-2=2) and C Chandler Stephenson (0-2=2), lead the Golden Knights with two points each. G Adin Hill saved 24-of-28 shots against for the Golden Knights in the first game for a .857 SV%. G Logan Thompson stopped 32-of-33 shots faced .969 SV% for Vegas in the second contest.

Wild Leaders against Golden Knights

  • C Joel Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 15 points (7-8=15) in 22 games vs. Vegas
  • Kaprizov has 13 points (8-5=13) in 14 games
  • D Jonas Brodin owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 22 matches
  • C Ryan Hartman (4-6=10 in 20 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (4-6=10 in 21 games) own 10 points each.

Golden Knights Leaders against Wild

  • Pietrangelo (9-18=27) leads Vegas with 27 points in 54 games vs. Minnesota
  • RW Mark Stone has 23 points (5-18=23) in 21 matches
  • C Tomas Hertl owns 22 points (9-13=22) in 29 games
  • Stephenson has 15 points (4-11=15) in 19 games.

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild recalled F Liam Ohgren (4/10) and G Jesper Wallstedt (4/6) from Iowa.

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Core
Out for Season
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

Connections

  • Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
  • D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
  • Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is T-2nd all-time in the NHL in points (30) and in point percentage (.625) while ranking third in wins (13) against Vegas

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

