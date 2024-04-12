Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2, on Tuesday at Ball Arena. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and RW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) each netted goals for the Wild.

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. RW Keegan Kolesar (1-0=1) was the goal-scorers for the Golden Knights.