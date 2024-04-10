Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Ohgren

Ohgren, 20 (1/28/2004), has skated in three games with Iowa since being assigned to the team on April 2. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, collected 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League this season, ranking T-6th on the team in goals. He also helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, serving as team captain and recording three assists in seven games.

Ohgren previously played two seasons (2021-23) for Djurgarden in Sweden, totaling 22 points (12-10=22) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games. He ranked fifth on Djurgarden in goals (11) and plus/minus rating (plus-15) while skating in 36 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Ohgren collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with the Djurgarden Under-20 team of the Swedish Junior League during the 2021-22 season and was named the league’s Best Forward after leading all players in goals, points and plus-minus rating. He served as alternate captain for Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording two goals in seven games, and notched one assist in seven games at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship as Sweden won a bronze medal.

Originally drafted by Minnesota in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Ohgren signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Wild on July 16, 2022. He will wear sweater No. 28 with Minnesota. The Wild travels to play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9 p.m. CT on Friday, April 12, on Bally Sports North Extra and KFAN 100.3 FM.