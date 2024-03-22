Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Neighbours scores twice, Hofer makes 36 saves for St. Louis

Recap: St. Louis Blues @ Ottawa Senators 3.21.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Jake Neighbours scored twice, Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 36 saves for the Blues (37-30-3), who are 5-1-0 in their past six games.

Mark Kastelic and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Anton Forsberg made 23 saves for the Senators (28-36-4), who have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak.

Saad gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 11:54 of the first period when he put in a rebound at the right post off Kyrou’s one-timer from the high slot.

Colton Parayko made it 2-0 at 14:57, scoring on a centering pass from Kyrou in front.

Kastelic cut it to 2-1 at 4:34 of the second period, finishing a cross-ice pass from Mathieu Joseph on a 3-on-2 rush.

Neighbours pushed it to 3-1 at 13:11 when he put in a loose puck in front.

Kubalik made it 3-2 at 1:58 of the third period on the power play, putting in a rebound at the left post past a sprawling Hofer. 

Kyrou pushed it to 4-2 at 5:43, picking up a loose puck in the slot with his back to the net, spinning around and beating Forsberg with a wrist shot. 

Neighbours scored an empty-net goal at 18:32 for the 5-2 final.

