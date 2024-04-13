Game Recap: Knights 7, Wild 2

“There's no doubt this is something they want to do. They want an opportunity to repeat as Stanley Cup champions,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So I think the process of getting here had some ups and downs this year. I mean, we're all dealing with, you know, what's the appropriate way to go about our business throughout the year and set ourselves up.”

Chandler Stephenson had four assists, Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Tomas Hertl scored his first goal with Vegas (43-28-8), which ended a three-game losing streak and remained three points behind the Nashville Predators for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. The Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champions, also moved one point back of the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division with three games remaining for each. Vegas has a game in hand on Nashville.

“We still want to build, you know, the momentum for the playoffs,” Hertl said. “We still want to win next week’s games and just feel really good about our game … because the playoffs, before you know it, will be right there. We want to just build our momentum and our game because the playoff is a little different, but we’ll just keep getting ready for it.”