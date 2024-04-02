Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Last Time Out

The Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at home (3/30). F Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) was the only goal-scorer for Minnesota. He was assisted by F Matt Boldy (0-1=1)and D Brock Faber (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson made 29-of-30 stops for a .967 SV% in 63:03 TOI before being pulled in the OT period.

The Senators defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Saturday at Winnipeg. F Brady Tkachuk (1-1=2) paced the Sens with a power-play goal and an assist. Forwards Boris Katchouk and Ridley Greig also scored for Ottawa. G Joonas Korpisalo made 28-of-30 saves for a .933 SV%.