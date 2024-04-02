Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Minnesota hosts Ottawa on 90's Night

By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild looks to halt the Ottawa Senators' five-game winning streak on 90's Night at Xcel Energy Center.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 35-29-10, 79 points, 6th in Central Division

Senators Record: 33-36-4, 70 points, 7th in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0

Wild vs. Senators All-Time Record:

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
OTT
MIN
Power Play
17.5%
21.5%
Penalty Kill
73.6%
74.8%
Faceoff
51.0%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.19
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
3.47
3.15
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
5-2-3

Last Time Out

The Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at home (3/30). F Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) was the only goal-scorer for Minnesota. He was assisted by F Matt Boldy (0-1=1)and D Brock Faber (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson made 29-of-30 stops for a .967 SV% in 63:03 TOI before being pulled in the OT period. 

The Senators defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Saturday at Winnipeg. F Brady Tkachuk (1-1=2) paced the Sens with a power-play goal and an assist. Forwards Boris Katchouk and Ridley Greig also scored for Ottawa. G Joonas Korpisalo made 28-of-30 saves for a .933 SV%.

Previously on Wild vs. Senators

Ottawa won the series-opening game, 2-1, in a shootout on 11/18 at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

F Marco Rossi (1-0=1) scored for the Wild. Faber (01=1) and F Mats Zuccarello (0-1=1) recorded assists. Gustavsson saved 30-of-31 shots faced for Minnesota.

D Erik Brannstrom (1-0=1) scored a goal for Ottawa. D Travis Hamonic (0-1=1) and G Anton Forsberg (0-1=1) tallied assists. F Josh Norris recorded the game-winning goal in the shootout for the Senators. Forsberg saved 24-of-25 shots faced for Ottawa.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 82 points (37-45=82) and 37 goals this season while ranking T-1st with 45 assists and has 58 points (29-29=58) and a plus-18 rating in his last 40 games played
  • Boldy (25-34=59) is third on the Wild in goals and points, T-3rd in assists and has six points (1-5=6) in his last five games
  • Zuccarello (11-45=56) is T-1st in assists and ranks fourth in points
  • Tkachuk (33-32=65) leads Ottawa in goals, is second in points, third in assists and owns eight points (2-6=8) in his last five games played
  • F Tim Stützle (18-51=69) leads the Senators in points and assists, is fourth in goals and has collected 10 points (3-7=10) in his last 10 games played
  • D Jakob Chychrun (12-24=36) leads Ottawa's defense in goals and points, is T-1st in assists among team defenders and has scored three goals in his last five games played

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild signed D Jack Peart to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 season (3/26/24).

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

Connections

  • Gustavsson went 10-13-3 with a 3.12 GAA and a .905 SV% in 27 games in two seasons with Ottawa (2020-22)
  • F Jake Lucchini made his NHL debut with Ottawa and scored one goal in 11 games with the Senators in 2022-23

Fast Facts

  •  Minnesota has earned points in 16 of its last 20 contests against Ottawa (13-4-3) dating back to Oct. 11, 2011
  • The Wild is on a six-game point streak at Canadian Tire Centre (50-1) and is 6-1-2 in its last nine games in Ottawa
  • The Wild has won seven of its last nine meetings at Xcel Energy Center (7-2-0)

For more information on tonight's faceoff, check out the game notes below.

