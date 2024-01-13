Preview: Wild vs Coyotes

Previously on Wild vs. Coyotes

Minnesota fell in the 2022-23 series conclusion, 5-4, in overtime at Arizona (3/12). Forwards Connor Dewar (1-1=2), Ryan Reaves (1-1=2) and Mason Shaw (0-2=2) recorded two points in the match. Boldy and F Mats Zuccarello also tallied goals for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson made 18-of-23 saves (.783 SV%).

In the season series, F Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with five points (2-3=5). F Joel Eriksson Ek (0-3=3) and Zuccarello (2-1=3) each had three points. Fleury was 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 SV% in three starts for the Wild while Gustavsson made 18 saves in the fourth meeting.

F Barrett Hayton (2-3=5) and Keller (2-3=5) led Arizona with five points each. D Jakob Chychrun (2-1=3), F Matias Maccelli (0-3=3), F Jack McBain (1-2=3), F Brett Ritchie (1-2=3) and D Juuso Valimaki (0-3=3) had three points each. Ingram went 0-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .893 SV% in two starts for the Coyotes while G Karel Vejmelka went 2-0-0 with a 2.90 GAA and a .913 SV% in two starts.