Preview: Wild vs Coyotes

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild concludes a weekend of back-to-back games with a matchup tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 17-19-5, 39 points, 7th in Central Division

Coyotes Record: 20-18-2, 42 points, 6th in Central Division

2022-23 Series Record: 2-1-1

Wild vs. Coyotes All-Time Record: 47-27-9 (24-12-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Third Jersey Record: 4-2-1

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
ARI
MIN
Power Play
23.0%
18.4%
Penalty Kill
78.4%
72.7%
Faceoff
46.2%
46.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.95
2.88
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
3.32
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
3-6-1

Last Time Out

The Wild lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, 4-3, last night at Xcel Energy Center. Forwards Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31-of-35 shots faced (.886 SV%) for the Wild. 

The Coyotes were unsuccessful against the Calgary Flames, 6-2, on Thursday (1/11) at Mullett Arena. Forwards Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona. G Connor Ingram made 16-of-18 saves to post an. .889 SV% in the loss for the Coyotes.

Previously on Wild vs. Coyotes

Minnesota fell in the 2022-23 series conclusion, 5-4, in overtime at Arizona (3/12). Forwards Connor Dewar (1-1=2), Ryan Reaves (1-1=2) and Mason Shaw (0-2=2) recorded two points in the match. Boldy and F Mats Zuccarello also tallied goals for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson made 18-of-23 saves (.783 SV%).

In the season series, F Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with five points (2-3=5). F Joel Eriksson Ek (0-3=3) and Zuccarello (2-1=3) each had three points. Fleury was 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 SV% in three starts for the Wild while Gustavsson made 18 saves in the fourth meeting.

F Barrett Hayton (2-3=5) and Keller (2-3=5) led Arizona with five points each. D Jakob Chychrun (2-1=3), F Matias Maccelli (0-3=3), F Jack McBain (1-2=3), F Brett Ritchie (1-2=3) and D Juuso Valimaki (0-3=3) had three points each. Ingram went 0-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .893 SV% in two starts for the Coyotes while G Karel Vejmelka went 2-0-0 with a 2.90 GAA and a .913 SV% in two starts.

Players to Watch

  • Boldy has six points (4-2=6) in his last five games and is T-5th in the NHL with 14 goals scored since Nov. 28
  • F Marco Rossi, among NHL rookies, is T-1st in GWG (two), second in goals (12), T-2nd in points (11-13=24), and fourth in shots on goal (81)
  • Keller has four points (2-2=4) in his last five games played and leads the Coyotes in points (15-20=35)
  • F Nick Schmaltz has three goals in his last five games and is fourth on Arizona in points (13-13=26) and goals

Recent Transactions

Reassigned F Jake Lucchini to Iowa (1/8).

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Kirill Kaprizov
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Undisclosed
Injured Reserve
G Filip Gustavsson
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
Jonas Brodin
Upper Body
Long-Term Injured Reserve

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  •  D Alex Goligoski collected 152 points (28-124=152) in 362 games during five seasons with the Coyotes (2016-21)
  • F Nick Bjugstad is a Minneapolis native and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
    • He tallied 30 points (13-17=30) in 101 games in two seasons with the Wild (2020-22)
  • F Travis Boyd is from Hopkins and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2011-15)
  • F Logan Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022-23)
  • D Matt Dumba was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 236 points (79-157=236), 399 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 598 games over a span of 10 seasons (2013-2023)
  • McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
  • F Jason Zucker was selected by Minnesota in the second round (59th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 243 points (132-111=243) in 456 games in nine seasons (2011-20) with the Wild

Fast Facts

  •  Minnesota’s 47 all-time wins against Arizona are fifth-most against an opponent
  • The Wild is 11-3-1 against the Coyotes since the start of the 2020 season
  • Minnesota is 27-7-4 in its last 38 meetings against Arizona, including a 12-game point streak (9-0-3, 1/9/14-2/8/18) - the longest point streak in franchise history vs. an opponent
  • The Wild is 10-4-2 in the last 16 games at Arizona
  • Minnesota is 11-2-2 in the last 15 games played in Saint Paul

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.

